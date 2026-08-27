Im Chae-moo, burdened by 19 billion won in debt, still cannot let go of Doori Land: "I love seeing children smile"

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Actor Im Chae-moo reveals why he has protected the children's theme park Doori Land for more than 35 years, even after taking on about 19 billion won in debt.

On the 27th, tvN released a teaser for the episode of "You Quiz on the Block" featuring Im Chae-moo.

In the teaser, Yoo Jae-suk asked Im Chae-moo, "I heard you got rid of the admission fee a week after it opened."

Im Chae-moo replied with a laugh, "There was a ticket booth selling admission tickets," and added, "When we tear something down, we don't use a hammer. We bring in a backhoe."

He was recalling, in his trademark cheerful style, the moment he boldly removed the ticket booth and decided to offer free admission soon after the park opened.

Im Chae-moo also did not hide the fact that operating Doori Land left him with a huge debt. The amount, as reported through broadcasts and other outlets, is estimated at about 19 billion won. Speaking calmly about his situation, he said, "You could say I'm a debtor."

After opening Doori Land in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province, in 1990, Im Chae-moo has run it himself for more than 35 years. While actively working as an actor, he invested his earnings into the theme park and took out loans for facility expansion and operations, eventually ending up with massive debt.

Doori Land was especially well known for years as an amusement park that did not charge admission. Im Chae-moo has previously said he decided to make it free after seeing a family of four unable to enter because they could not afford the fee.

However, the burden of free operation and maintenance costs continued to pile up, leading to financial difficulties. Doori Land closed in 2017, underwent major remodeling, and reopened in 2020. It now charges admission to ensure sustainable operations.

Still, the reason Im Chae-moo cannot give up Doori Land is not money, but children.

Im Chae-moo said he ran Doori Land because "I like seeing children smile and watching them run around and play."

He also drew attention when he said, "Children with Down syndrome are even more innocent. I started performing for them."

More recently, he has also taken steps to support children with developmental disabilities. Im Chae-moo signed an agreement with a welfare center for people with developmental disabilities, allowing children affiliated with the center to use Doori Land for free. He is also supporting individual visitors with disabilities by offering discounted admission.

Even while carrying a massive debt, he continues to stand by his commitment to preserve a place where children can play freely.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.