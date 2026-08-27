Yoo Hye-won Takes Legal Action Over 'Sponsor Rumors' Involving a Famous Singer... Files Defamation Complaint Against 'Heart Signal 4' Kim Ji-min

[Sportschosun, Kim Jun-seok] The dispute between actress and influencer Yoo Hye-won and Kim Ji-min, a cast member of Channel A's "Heart Signal 4," has escalated into a legal battle.

Yoo's side has filed a criminal complaint, saying that the so-called "sponsor rumors" raised by Kim are false.

Kim Beom-sik, Yoo Hye-won's legal representative at Daeryun Law Firm, said in an official statement on the 27th that "content related to Yoo Hye-won's private life has recently been spreading through anonymous social networking services and online communities, regardless of the person's wishes."

He added, "Yoo Hye-won had been watching the situation and considering future action, but recently the material spreading has gone beyond simple interest or opinion and has quickly expanded to specific private-life claims that could directly affect the person's reputation and social standing."

In response, Yoo's side has begun legal action against Kim Ji-min.

The legal representative said, "On behalf of Yoo Hye-won, we are carefully reviewing the facts surrounding the creation and distribution of the post. We plan to file a criminal complaint against Kim Ji-min and, depending on the outcome, pursue a claim for damages as well."

Yoo's side said it filed a complaint with the Seoul Gangnam Police Station against Kim Ji-min on charges of violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, etc. (defamation), and it also released part of the complaint.

The released complaint also included the specific details that sparked the conflict between the two sides.

According to Yoo's side, Kim Ji-min posted on her social networking service in June that Yoo Hye-won was dating a basketball player while also receiving so-called "sponsorship" from a famous singer and producer.

Yoo's side strongly denied the claim, saying it was not true.

The complaint stated that "Kim Ji-min damaged the complainant Yoo Hye-won's reputation by publicly stating false information about her through the information and communications network."

Yoo's side said it will determine the facts through criminal proceedings and then seek damages from Kim Ji-min depending on the outcome.

As a result, the conflict that began on social media is likely to expand into both criminal and civil legal disputes.

However, since Yoo's side has only filed a complaint at this stage, the truth of the claims in the post and whether Kim Ji-min bears legal responsibility are expected to be determined through future investigations.

Meanwhile, Yoo Hye-won is active as an actress and influencer, and she gained public attention after appearing on Mnet's "Couple Palace Season 2" last year.

Kim Ji-min drew attention after appearing on Channel A's "Heart Signal 4" in 2023, and later appeared on "After Signal" and Channel S's "Let's Meet Now."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.