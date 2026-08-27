Yoon Ga-yi, who is dating Chang Kiha, posts a photo of a bruise on her arm and quickly explains, "It happened while filming"

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Actress Yoon Ga-yi, who is publicly dating singer Chang Kiha, drew attention after revealing a bruise on her arm and offering an explanation herself.

On the 26th, Yoon Ga-yi shared photos from her recent life on her social media account.

What stood out in the photos was a vivid bruise on Yoon Ga-yi's forearm. It was noticeable at a glance, so those who saw the image could have worried or made various guesses.

Yoon Ga-yi then directly explained with the photo, "It is a bruise I got while filming." By clarifying in advance that the bruise came from the filming process, she appeared to be preventing any unnecessary misunderstanding.

In particular, since Yoon Ga-yi recently confirmed her relationship with singer Chang Kiha and began dating publicly, there has been even more interest in her daily life.

Meanwhile, Yoon Ga-yi has been dating singer Chang Kiha, who is 18 years older than her, for two years. The two are said to have first met through 'SNL Korea Reboot Season 4.'

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.