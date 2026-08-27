Go Youn-jung Chosen by Tiffany & Co.... Black Dress and Diamonds Create a 'Goddess Visual'

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Actress Go Youn-jung has become the new face of the global jewelry house Tiffany & Co.

Go Youn-jung was recently selected as Tiffany & Co.'s new ambassador. After establishing herself as a leading actress by showing a fresh charm in each project, she has once again proven her influence by becoming the face of a luxury jewelry brand.

Going forward, Go Youn-jung is expected to take part in campaigns and other official activities for Tiffany & Co.'s key collections, including its high jewelry line, Bird on a Rock by Tiffany, and Tiffany Hardware. Attention is focused on the synergy her clear and sophisticated image may create with Tiffany & Co.'s elegant yet modern mood.

Go Youn-jung has built her filmography with appearances in Netflix's Sweet Home, tvN's A Korean Odyssey, Disney+'s Moving, and the film Hunt. In Moving, she played Jang Hui-soo, a sports college applicant with regenerative abilities, and showed both bold charm and nuanced emotional acting. With that role, she won the Best New Actress Award at the 3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards in 2024, further cementing her presence as an actress.

She later displayed a wide range of acting through tvN's Resident Playbook, Netflix's Can This Love Be Translated?, and JTBC's We Are All Trying Here, moving fluidly from romance to the realistic struggles of youth.

Her next steps are also packed. Go Youn-jung will return as Jang Hui-soo in Disney+'s Moving Season 2, which is currently in production. In the film Nambeol, co-starring Lee Byung-hun, she will play Aeryeong, who takes up a sword to rescue her younger brother after their family is killed by Japanese pirates and he is taken to Tsushima Island. After romance and human drama, she is now set to tackle intense action as well.

As Go Youn-jung continues to shine across both television and film, taking on the role of Tiffany & Co.'s new ambassador adds another dimension to her career as both an actress and a fashion icon.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.