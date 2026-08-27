Cha In-pyo saddened by surge in deaths from Nepal’s massive floods: "With 9 Koreans missing, it is time for all humanity to come together"

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Actor Cha In-pyo has urged people to pray for Nepal, which has suffered heavy damage from massive flooding.

On the 27th, Cha In-pyo referred to the disaster in Nepal on his personal account and said, "Many people have lost their lives or are in danger of losing them because of the disaster that struck Nepal. I pray for a swift rescue and recovery. It is time for all humanity to come together to preserve the Earth."

Earlier, Reuters and Associated Press (AP) reported on the 26th local time that a large-scale flood broke out around 9 a.m. that day in Bagmati Province in north-central Nepal.

The flood, which has swept through the Himalayan region, has reportedly killed at least 160 people so far. An earthquake was initially cited as the cause, but further analysis by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) found that a quake-like phenomenon was triggered by a massive collapse of glaciers and rocks.

There are also concerns that additional flooding could occur because debris blocking the river upstream remains in place.

The whereabouts of nine Koreans have not yet been confirmed. They were reportedly employees of Korea South-East Power and Doosan Enerbility who were working at a local hydropower construction site.

The South Korean government plans to dispatch a joint rapid response team made up of officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Fire Agency (NFA), and the National Police Agency to the site to support the search and rescue of the missing Koreans.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.