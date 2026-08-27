Kang Seok-woo's Daughter Kang Da-eun Turns Heads With Effortless Beauty and a Strong Resemblance to Her Father

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung reporter] Kang Da-eun, the daughter of actor Kang Seok-woo, drew attention with her pure and elegant beauty that even overcame a difficult camera angle.

Kang Da-eun recently shared several photos on her personal account without any caption, giving fans an update on her life.

In the released photos, Kang Da-eun is seen enjoying a relaxed moment by a cafe window bathed in sunlight. Her clear skin, lit by natural light, and her distinct facial features stood out even more. Her natural makeup, which toned down heavier styling, further highlighted her refined and graceful image. Even with a selfie taken from an angle lower than her face, she showed off flawless beauty that caught the eye. Her strong resemblance to her father, Kang Seok-woo, and her unmistakable "actor DNA" also drew admiration.

Kang Da-eun first became known after appearing with Kang Seok-woo on the 2015 Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) variety show "Take Care of My Dad." At the time, she attracted public attention not only for her pure looks but also for the affectionate everyday moments she shared with her father.

After graduating from Dongguk University's Department of Theatre, Kang Da-eun went on to pursue acting in earnest. In 2020, she took on her first historical drama role as Songhwa in TV Chosun's "Wind, Clouds and Rain," and made a special appearance in KBS2's "At a Distance, Spring Is Green" in 2021. She is currently working as both an actress and a model.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.