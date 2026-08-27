Gembir of 'Adventure by Accident' Expresses Sympathy Over Deadly Flooding in Nepal, Saying, "I Hope There Will Be No More Loss of Life or Property"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Gembir, a Nepalese businessman and actor, expressed sorrow over the devastating flooding in his home country and prayed for the safety of the victims.

On the 27th, Gembir posted on social media, "As a Nepali, my heart aches deeply over the news of flood damage occurring across Nepal right now."

He added, "I hope the water recedes as soon as possible and that everyone affected can safely return to their daily lives. I sincerely pray that there will be no more loss of life or property, and that peace and hope will be with every family. Please pray for Nepal."

Earlier, Sujan Shakya, a Nepalese writer and broadcaster who appeared on JTBC's "Non-Summit," also shared news of the damage in his home country. He prayed for the safe return of the missing Korean nationals and asked for comfort and prayers.

He said, "I offer my deepest condolences and prayers to everyone affected by the horrific flooding that struck the Rasuwa region of Nepal, as well as to the families of those who lost loved ones or are still missing. In particular, I hope the missing Korean citizens are rescued soon."

He went on to say, "This incident shows that the risks of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOF), landslides, and various climate change-related natural disasters are growing across the Himalayas." He also noted that, according to an interview with an elderly man who was rescued at the time, it was the first flood he had seen in 10 years.

He added, "Please take a moment to pray for the people of Nepal and Korea, as well as for those who are missing. I will also help by providing Nepali-Korean interpretation and connecting local channels." He also said, "I would like to thank everyone who reached out out of concern. Fortunately, Kathmandu, my hometown, is far from the affected area, so there has been no damage here."

Meanwhile, a massive flood that hit parts of Bagmati Province in northern Nepal on the 26th left 165 people dead and 826 missing, according to reports. About 600 of the missing are foreigners, and nine Korean nationals from Korea South-East Power and Doosan Enerbility, who were working on a hydropower plant in the area, have also lost contact.

Gembir is active in Korea as an actor and businessman. In the Nepal episode of MBC's "Adventure by Accident," which aired last year, he worked as a local coordinator. He also invited Tamang and Rai, two Nepalese boys he met through "Adventure by Accident," to Korea for a special time on MBC every1's "Welcome, First Time in Korea?"

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.