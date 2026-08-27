Amid the controversy over the 'skeletal' idol trend, Seola says, "I went to the ER twice a week. How can you live in that body?"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Seola of Cosmic Girls (WJSN) looked back on the most extreme period of her idol career.

On the 26th, a video titled "The Song That Comes to Mind When You Think of 2016" was uploaded to the YouTube content series "What Do You Eat to Live?"

Appearing in an outfit that recreated the fashion trend of 2016, Seola listened to songs by idols that were popular that year. After watching performances by Twice and GFRIEND, Seola said, "Because of GFRIEND, innocent concepts were in style back then."

She went on to say, "Idols back then were not extremely thin. Of course, they looked very slim on camera. They were slim in a healthy, pretty way, but these days they are so thin that I wonder how they manage to live in those bodies. So every time I see them, it feels precarious. Of course, I was also extremely thin when I was active, and it was not something I wanted, but I know how hard that was on my body."

Seola added, "During the promotions for 'Save Me, Save You,' I went to the emergency room twice a week. That was when I was at my thinnest, and I weighed as little as 43 kilograms. I was collapsing all the time, lying down in waiting rooms and getting up only when I had to go on stage or film. Other than that, I was always passed out." She continued, "I was less thin back then. When you watched music shows, I just looked slim and pretty, but now everyone seems so thin. Of course, being slim is nice, but I am really worried."

Recently, concern has grown as the so-called "skeletal thin" body type, which means being so thin that bones stand out, has spread like a trend among idols. In particular, more idols are going on extreme diets and losing weight ahead of comebacks and promotions, and critics have pointed out that excessively thin bodies are being treated like a beauty standard. In some cases, idols have appeared to lose weight so rapidly that their health has become a concern, beyond simply preferring a slim figure.

Red Velvet's Wendy recently drew attention after appearing noticeably gaunt, sparking rumors about possible health issues. As concern gave way to mockery and commentary focused on her appearance and body type, her agency hinted at legal action, saying, "Even recently, malicious criticism and disparagement targeting the artist's appearance and body, as well as sexually harassing posts and comments including sexual objectification, have continued to be identified."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.