Kim Sun-young Screams and Runs Out as a Snake Appears in the Lodging, Throwing the Set Into Chaos (Unnie's)

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] A sudden snake sighting inside the house will cause an unexpected disruption during filming of "Unnie's Direct Delivery 3 (Fresh Off the Sea)."

Actress Kim Sun-young is so startled after spotting the snake that she runs out of the room in panic, while Kang You-seok surprises everyone by stepping forward to catch it himself.

In episode 5 of "Unnie's Direct Delivery 3," which airs today (Thursday, the 27th) at 8:40 p.m., the Taean County farm life of the four siblings Yum Jung-ah, Kim Sun-young, Kang You-seok, and Roh Yoon-seo unfolds.

Along with an all-time garlic harvest with guest Jo Jung-suk, the episode will also tease a special transformation for the four siblings that can only be seen here, raising anticipation.

After enjoying a hearty Chinese meal featuring clams they harvested themselves in Taean County, the four siblings head to another farming site the next day. This time, the crop is garlic. In Seosan, one of Korea's best-known garlic-producing regions, they once again break a sweat harvesting it by hand. Roh Yoon-seo, in particular, is expected to show off her impressive garlic-picking skills with a "one-shot, one-kill" performance and face off against the production team in a garlic-harvesting challenge. Her opponent is said to be a producer who once served as a driver in a special forces unit and is known as the "son of Namhae County," drawing attention to who will come out on top.

With a delivery fee of 15,000 won riding on each 10-kilogram sack of garlic, the four siblings push even harder to get the harvest done. Jo Jung-suk, who has already been thrown into a kind of "labor hell" with the clams and now garlic as well, is expected to liven up the mood by breaking into breakdancing in the garlic field despite the grueling conditions. Meanwhile, the bromance between Jo Jung-suk and Kang You-seok deepens even further. Kang You-seok is said to have listed a long string of reasons why he admires his role model Jo Jung-suk, showing unwavering fan devotion until the very end.

"Back to the 6090" is another highlight of the episode. Ahead of their first family photo shoot, the four siblings take on retro styling that reflects each of their personal tastes. Roh Yoon-seo, a graduate of Ewha Womans University College of Art & Design, takes charge of makeup herself and opens an "Unnie's beauty salon" to lead the makeover. From Yum Jung-ah, a former Miss Korea, to Kim Sun-young, who stands out as the one and only "California Aunt Jennica," Kang You-seok's bold transformation into "Yuimsdean," and Roh Yoon-seo's makeover into a 1990s girl group member, their competitive spirit even extends to styling as they show off a wide range of charms. Viewers are eager to see what the first family photo, completed with a 6090 retro vibe, will look like.

The episode will also heighten tension with a major incident involving a snake appearing inside the house. In a preview clip for episode 5, Kim Sun-young is seen running out of the room in a panic, sparking curiosity. Kim Sun-young, visibly pale, says, "It's a snake, a snake," and does not know what to do, while the production team also fails to hide its shock. In particular, when Kang You-seok steps in to catch the snake, everyone can be seen stopping him at once, further raising questions about what exactly happened and building anticipation for the full broadcast.

Episode 5 of tvN's "Unnie's Direct Delivery 3" airs today (Thursday, the 27th) at 8:40 p.m.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.