Lee Sung-mi Says She Has Slept in Separate Rooms from Her Husband for 23 Years: "We Want to Sleep Together, but We Can't"

[Sportschosun, Cho Yoon-sun] Comedian Lee Sung-mi said she has been sleeping in separate rooms from her husband for 23 years.

On the 26th, a video titled "Do couples share their phone passwords or not? (w. Lee Sung-mi)" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Kim Ji-seon and Kim Hyo-jin's Geuraejwo."

That day, when the conversation turned to couples sleeping together, Lee said, "I've been sleeping separately for a long time. It's been 23 years." She added, "Since my husband and I have to sleep separately, I always check whether there is an extra room when we look at houses."

Lee cited snoring as one of the reasons for sleeping separately. She said, "As people get older, one thing that makes sleeping together difficult is that they snore a lot," and added, "Because I have sleep apnea, you can't imagine how startled I get. Then I can't sleep."

She went on to say, "I also snore and pass gas a lot. As you get older, it is not a strong fart, but a weak little puff," drawing laughter. She then surprised everyone by saying, "I still haven't gotten used to farting in front of my husband."

Kim Ji-seon also made everyone laugh by saying, "I haven't gotten used to it either. My husband hasn't either. So when he goes to take a shower after being with me, it sounds like a cannon going off."

Lee emphasized that even in marriage, there are boundaries that should be respected. She said, "As an older person, I think it is beautiful when a woman lives while always hiding the private secrets of women and men."

She also pointed to different sleep patterns as another reason for sleeping in separate rooms. Lee explained, "Our schedules are different. I try to go to bed early and wake up early, while my husband sleeps whenever he wants and wakes up whenever he wants."

Kim Hyo-jin then said, "I heard one reason they slept separately was that their temperature preferences didn't match."

Kim Ji-seon then shared the couple's struggles over the temperature difference. She said, "In the summer, when I turn on the air conditioner, if the air blows straight on my face, I immediately get throat problems and my bones feel cold. So I put a blanket on the air conditioner." She added, "We don't sleep in separate rooms, but my husband and I use separate beds, and the air conditioner blows toward the middle, so I thought I couldn't handle it. I put the blanket on top, but it looks like a village shrine," drawing laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.