Jet Li, once bedridden, looks dramatically different after a year... still nimble at 63

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Jet Li, the Greater China action star whose health and death rumors had circulated for years, appeared before fans looking noticeably healthier.

On the 27th, Jet Li shared a short video on his social media account to update fans on his recent life.

In the video, Jet Li appeared in front of the camera with black hair and black-rimmed glasses. What stood out most was that his movements were still as sharp as ever. He showed the quick hand motions expected of an action star, with various foods appearing on his palm each time he moved his hand.

There was a twist at the end. He kept moving his hand as if more food would appear, but this time only an empty bowl remained. Jet Li then made a disappointed expression, drawing laughter.

Although it was a short video, it was welcome news for fans. Concerns about his health had been especially strong through last year.

In August 2025, Jet Li personally shared photos of himself lying in a hospital bed and being moved toward an operating room. At the time, he startled fans by posting that he had faced "another unexpected ordeal."

He later compared his condition to a "hardware problem" and revealed that he had undergone surgery. He explained that he found a hard lump on the right side of his neck in April of that year, and that a tumor was confirmed after an ultrasound, CT scan, and biopsy.

He ultimately underwent surgery in August to remove the tumor, and later said that a postoperative biopsy showed it was 100% benign. After the operation, he also shared a photo of himself eating noodles, reassuring fans.

Jet Li has long been plagued by health rumors. He was previously diagnosed with hyperthyroidism and received medication treatment. Concerns about his health also grew because of multiple injuries sustained during his years as a martial arts athlete and action actor.

At one point, after photos showed him looking thinner than before, baseless death rumors repeatedly spread online. In 2023, when such rumors resurfaced in China, Jet Li appeared in person at an event in Taiwan Creative Content Agency and joked, "I'm not dead yet," dismissing the absurd speculation.

With renewed attention on his health after last year's tumor surgery, he has now appeared in a lively state, even showing quick hand movements, easing fans' worries.

Born in 1963, Jet Li is 63 this year. After starting out as a martial arts athlete, he turned to acting. He rose to stardom through the 1982 film "Shaolin Temple" and became one of Greater China's leading action stars through numerous works, including the "Wong Fei-hung" series, "The East Is Red," "Heavenly Sword and Dragon Slaying Sabre," and "Fist of Fury."

He later expanded his career to Hollywood, appearing in films such as "Lethal Weapon 4," "Romeo Must Die," and the "Expendables" series. He currently holds Singapore citizenship.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.