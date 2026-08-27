74-Year-Old Lee Kye-in Shows Affection for His 39-Year-Old Adopted Son: "I Still Think He's Adorable"

[Sportschosun Park A-ram] Actor Lee Kye-in shared his country life in Namyangju. While living in a house with a large yard, he revealed that he and his wife live in separate spaces, drawing attention.

On the 26th, the YouTube channel "Kim Young-ok" released a video titled "74-Year-Old Younger Brother Lee Kye-in's Country Diary (+450 Pyeong of Land Revealed)."

That day, Kim Young-ok visited Lee Kye-in's home in Namyangju in person. Lee explained that he lives in a place with two houses, one about 99 square meters and the other about 66 square meters, and that the property is surrounded by a spacious yard of about 1,320 square meters.

As she looked around the house, Kim Young-ok asked Lee Kye-in how old his son was.

Lee Kye-in said, "My son is 39. I still think he's adorable. My grandson also looks after me, saying, 'Grandpa, stay healthy.' That gives me energy, and I feel incredibly happy."

Lee was alone in the house. When Kim Young-ok asked, "Your wife doesn't live here, right?" Lee replied, "It doesn't suit her emotionally here in the countryside." He explained that his wife has not been able to adjust to country life, so they are not currently living together.

Lee's wife is reportedly living in Ilsan New Town. Lee said, "We sold the house in Yeouido and moved to Ilsan New Town."

Although they live apart, Lee said he does not feel deeply lonely living alone. "I don't feel lonely at all," he said. "Aside from work, I go check on the chicken coop, watch TV at night, and call my family." He described his daily routine.

He also mentioned the joy of raising chickens himself. Watching small chicks grow is one of the pleasures of country life, he said.

Meanwhile, Lee Kye-in has been divorced twice in the past. Regarding his first marriage, he once said on television that it had been a "fraudulent marriage," and he also shared the story of adopting and raising his ex-wife's son.

Later, Lee went through remarriage and another breakup. In 2024, he said he was living with his current wife. However, the two are reportedly not legally registered as married.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.