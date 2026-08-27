Yoon Yong-hyun, 'Second Life' in Livestock Industry After Being Scammed Out of 2.7 Billion Won... "Working on 3 Cows a Week"

7 billion won—accumulated over 30 years of acting—to fraud.

On the 26th, a video titled 'The Reason Yoon Yong-hyun Picked Up an Axe' was released on the YouTube channel 'Yangrak 1-beonji'.

On that day, in response to a question about his current situation, Yoon Yong-hyun began by saying, "I started meat processing because I was scammed.

" As he had lived his entire life as an actor, the business he ventured into for the first time was not easy. Recalling that time, Yoon Yong-hyun said, "Since it wasn't a business I knew, things went awry," adding, "Eventually, I went into the workshop with a knife and drove a truck myself to make deliveries.

" He continued to express his sorrow by confessing, "I just lost all the money I had earned in one fell swoop. About a billion-something billion won was lost in a single blow.

7 billion won—earned over 30 years of acting—after being scammed by an acquaintance he trusted.

Although he was pushed to the brink financially, an unexpected opportunity provided a stepping stone for his comeback.

Yoon explained, "At that time, I was on the verge of losing everything, but this incident was featured in various content and broadcasts," adding, "Then, a major broadcast made an offer, and my story became known.

" He added, "I felt like I was grasping at straws as a last resort," noting that after his story became widely known through broadcasts, the meat he was selling also garnered attention, leading to an increase in orders.

Yoon Yong-hyun, who once jumped directly into the meat processing industry holding a knife and driving a truck, is now even running his own restaurant.

Referring to the restaurant that opened last March, he revealed his extraordinary love for his hometown, saying, "I use 100% Hongseong Hanwoo. My hometown is Hongseong.

" The scale of his business also caught attention. Yoon Yong-hyun explained, "I catch one or two animals a week, or sometimes up to three, process them all, and send them out.

" What started as meat processing to make a living after suffering massive fraud losses has now essentially become his new profession.

On this day, Yoon Yong-hyun also humorously revealed the reason why he has taken on so many villain roles as an actor.

Having showcased intense villainous acting in dramas such as 'Wangcho' and 'Rustic Period,' he said, "I have never once hit anyone in my life, but in dramas, I have beaten and killed a lot of people.

" He added, "I became an actor because people in Hongseong considered a face like this to be handsome," and then drew laughter by saying, "But my peers are Ahn Jae-wook, and the class before me is Cha In-pyo. And the class before that is Jang Dong-gun. That is why I ended up playing gangster roles.

" According to Yoon Yong-hyun, about 90% of the roles he has played so far have been villains. He quipped, "Isn't Kim Doo-han a good guy in 'Rustic Period' too? But I appeared as the enforcer and killed everyone. " Yoon Yong-hyun, who faced a major crisis where he lost the fortune he had accumulated over 30 years as an actor to fraud, persevered by jumping into the unfamiliar meat processing industry, personally handling the knife and even doing deliveries.

Now, he continues his new life, processing up to three cows a week and even running his own Hanwoo restaurant. narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.