Park Jung-soo, in a de facto marriage with Jeong Eul-yeong, snaps at a remark about Jung Kyung-ho's marriage: "Should I throw a shoe?"

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Park Jung-soo drew laughs after showing irritation at the production team for eyeing Jung Kyung-ho as a potential husband.

On the 26th, the YouTube channel "You Can't Stop Park Jung-soo Anyway" released a video titled "2 million won per set? The world of Park Jung-soo's madam look, those clothes from old dramas... Park Jung-soo tried them on again."

In the video, Park Jung-soo visited a large gallery cafe in Yangpyeong County run by a friend of 20 years. The production team could not hide its amazement as a spacious outdoor stage and terrace opened up with a view of the Namhan River.

Park Jung-soo asked, "Have you never been to a place like this?" and the producer/director kept exclaiming, "It's so pretty."

When Park Jung-soo asked, "Do you want to get married here?" the producer/director immediately replied. Then, after Park Jung-soo said, "I'll tell the cafe owner to hold the wedding here," the producer/director joked, "With Jung Kyung-ho oppa."

Hearing that, Park Jung-soo suddenly took off one of her shoes and held it up, showing her annoyance on the spot and drawing laughter. She then said, "Should I throw a shoe?" which sparked another round of laughter.

Meanwhile, Park Jung-soo married a businessman in 1975 and had two children, but later divorced by mutual consent. Since 2001, she has been in a common-law marriage with producer Jeong Eul-yeong, the father of actor Jung Kyung-ho, for 25 years.

Park Jung-soo has repeatedly shown her deep affection for Jung Kyung-ho on various programs, saying she treats him like her own son. She once praised him, saying, "He has a lot to be proud of. He is sweet and someone who tries to be happy." She added, "As a parent, I think it must be hard because he tries to approach everything positively. But he says that is not the case. His happiness index is high."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.