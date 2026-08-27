Yoon Il-sang Denies Rift Rumors with Park Jin-young: "We’re Not That Close, and I Even Suggested a Business Partnership..."

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Composer Yoon Il-sang addressed rumors of a falling-out with singer Park Jin-young.

On Yoon Il-sang's YouTube channel, a short-form video titled "First Reveal: The Rift Rumors Between JYP and Daily Life" was uploaded on the 26th.

Yoo Se-yoon and Muzie brought up the song "Itaewon Freedom," which they made with Park Jin-young, and said, "What's funny is that when we talked about this song, we met hyung. We met him on the day we were drinking beer with Jin-young hyung and talking about what kind of concept 'we should do.'" Yoon Il-sang was surprised and said, "Why can't I remember that?" Yoo Se-yoon then revealed, "The way you and Jin-young hyung greeted each other was so stiff that I thought, 'Those two must not be on good terms.'"

Yoon Il-sang waved his hands in denial and looked flustered, while Muzie said, "As far as I remember, you were around the same age, but I don't think the way you addressed each other was clearly settled."

Yoo Se-yoon pushed further, saying, "You greeted each other awkwardly, so I thought, 'Maybe those two aren't getting along.'" Yoon Il-sang then clarified, "We’re not that close." He added, "As I went back and forth and saw him, I even suggested that we start a company together when I was doing my network."

Muzie reacted in surprise, saying, "Wasn't my network done together with ChoPD?" Yoon Il-sang replied, "I created my own network."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.