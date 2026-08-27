Go Young-wook Takes Aim at Park Wi Over "15 Million Won Lecture Fee"... "Maybe I Should Publish a Book and Give Prison Lectures"

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Go Young-wook, formerly of Roo'ra, publicly mentioned YouTuber Park Wi, who has recently been at the center of controversy after releasing a video of a fall accident on the KTX-Sancheon.

On the 27th, Go Young-wook posted on his social media, "Maybe I should tour prisons across the country and give lectures too... (since no one else would hire me...)"

Along with the post, he uploaded a screenshot of an article saying that Park Wi received a lecture fee of 15 million won for a two-hour talk.

The post appears to have been aimed at the recent controversy surrounding Park Wi and the issue of his lecture fee.

Park Wi recently faced strong criticism after revealing CCTV footage on his YouTube channel, Weracle, showing the moment he fell with his wheelchair while getting off the KTX-Sancheon.

The accident reportedly occurred while a social service agent helping Park Wi disembark was moving the wheelchair.

The controversy grew after the CCTV footage from the scene and images of the social service agent apologizing were included in the content.

Since it was an accident with no confirmed intent, and an apology had already been made at the scene, criticism followed over whether it was appropriate to share the footage on a channel with more than 1 million subscribers.

Park Wi eventually deleted the video and apologized. However, the fallout has continued, with scheduled lecture appearances being canceled one after another and details about his lecture fees also coming to light.

Against this backdrop, Go Young-wook directly shared the article about Park Wi's lecture fee and brought up his own prison time as material.

Go Young-wook said, "First, I should publish a book..." He then recalled, "Back when I was in prison, during the early days of my sentence, Producer/Director Park Joon-soo from 'God of Music' and Lee Sang-min came to visit me. I had unfortunately left in the middle of filming 'God of Music.'"

He continued, "PD Park told me, 'Brother, don't lose your sense of humor while you're here.' To lighten the mood a little, I joked, 'Maybe I should write a book...' and said the title would be 'From Roo'ra to Electronic XX.' Even the correctional officer standing nearby burst out laughing," he claimed.

In effect, he mocked Park Wi's lecture activities by turning his own criminal record and prison life into a joke.

In 2013, Go Young-wook was sentenced by the Supreme Court of Korea to 2 years and 6 months in prison for raping and forcibly molesting minors. He was also ordered to have his personal information disclosed and notified for five years, along with three years of electronic monitoring. He later completed his sentence and was released.

Since his release, Go Young-wook has occasionally shared updates and his views through social media. This time, by publicly bringing up Park Wi, who is already in the middle of a controversy, he has once again drawn attention.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.