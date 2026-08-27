Koo Hye-sun Overcomes 'False Claim' Controversy: "People Are Criticized for Standing Out or Being Different, but We Should Learn to Accept Other Opinions"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Actress Koo Hye-sun looked back on the time when she returned to school later in life and said she learned even more from younger generations than from herself.

On the 27th, a video titled "Stories for Those Who Keep Challenging Themselves, from Actor to Painter, Film Director to Patent Holder" was released on the YouTube channel of the Presidential Committee on Intellectual Property. In the video, Koo Hye-sun, who has worked in a wide range of fields including acting, painting, and film directing, appeared as a guest and spoke about what led her to pursue her studies and about life on campus.

Koo continued to challenge herself academically while maintaining her entertainment career. She enrolled in the Department of Film, Television and Multimedia at Sungkyunkwan University in her late 30s and graduated at the top of her class in 2024. In June that year, she was admitted to the master's program in engineering at KAIST Graduate School of Science Journalism, and later completed the program after focusing on her studies.

During her university years, she studied alongside students much younger than herself and experienced the generational gap firsthand. Koo said her presence itself sometimes gave courage to the younger students.

Koo recalled, "When I graduated from college, there was a 20-year age gap between me and the freshmen. At the time, some friends who had taken the college entrance exam two or three times came to me worried that they were too old. So I told them, 'Look at me,' and studied with them."

She added, "I was courage itself. Those friends thought they were terribly late. But once I appeared, they said all their worries disappeared." She laughed as she spoke.

On the generational gap, she said, "I actually felt that people were much more open-minded. Because the age difference was nearly 20 years, they were more open." She added, "When I did something a little unusual or had a slightly different idea, I was often criticized or attacked. But the friends who were 20 years younger would acknowledge that I was different. They would say, 'That idea could make sense. I think this way.' It was amazing."

She went on, "They were incredibly open in their thinking. I received a lot of help from them." She reflected, "I learned how to think in fresh and unique ways, and how to accept other people's opinions as simply different."

Meanwhile, Koo has expanded her career beyond acting into film directing, writing, and painting. More recently, she has also moved into business by unveiling products she invented and patented herself.

Koo's willingness to take on challenges in so many fields has been rooted in her own firm approach. She recently appeared on MBC's Radio Star, where she directly addressed rumors that she had made false claims and explained why she usually speaks about her goals before acting on them.

At the time, Koo said, "I tend to say things out loud. If I don't say them out loud, I don't act and I give up." She continued, "For example, when I debuted as an actress at 20, I said, 'I will become a director.' There was a lot of mockery online. Because I said it, I worked hard to make it happen." She added, "Later, I said, 'I will definitely graduate at the top of my class from Sungkyunkwan University,' and my mother told me, 'Don't keep saying things like that. If you keep saying them, people will think you're lying.' But when I achieved that, I told my mother I would go to KAIST."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.