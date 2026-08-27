Tiffany, the reason for her lightning-fast marriage registration: "Byun Yo-han♥, he leads when I'm hesitating... I love it so much"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Geun] Girls' Generation member and musical actress Tiffany revealed the background behind her lightning-fast marriage registration with actor Byun Yo-han after dating for about a year.

On the 27th, a video titled "Girls' Generation's Tiffany Says She Will Adopt Genius Dog Tori. " was released on the YouTube channel 'One Shot Hansol'. On this day, visually impaired YouTuber Kim Hansol met with Tiffany and talked about various things.

Tiffany shared updates on her life after marriage, stating that she recently welcomed Byun Yo-han's dog into the family, in addition to her own two pet dogs. She also mentioned that Byun Yo-han usually takes the lead, adding, "I really liked his leadership when he would say, 'Just go for it,' whenever I was hesitating.

" Meanwhile, Tiffany told Kim Hansol, who is contemplating marriage, "'We're going for it!'" "You just do it and go. I registered my marriage at the Gangnam District Office, and I found that it was quick.

It is possible if you bring a pen and get the signatures of two witnesses," she said. Meanwhile, Tiffany and Byun Yo-han met through the Disney+ series 'Uncle Sam-sik,' released in 2024, and after dating for a year, they became a married couple by registering their marriage last February.

Tiffany recently appeared in the musical 'Yumi's Cells' and released her first solo full-length album, 'Edge Of Calm,' on the 20th. joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.