Koo Hye-sun Reveals Music Copyright Royalty Income: "I’ve Composed 58 Songs, and They’ve Kept Coming In for 20 Years"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Actress and entrepreneur Koo Hye-sun said she has built up music copyrights over the past 20 years by composing songs.

On the 27th, YouTube channel of the Presidential Council on Intellectual Property released a video titled "Stories for Those Who Keep Challenging Themselves, from Actor to Painter, from Film Director to Patent Holder." In the video, Koo, who has worked in fields ranging from acting to painting and filmmaking, appeared as a guest and spoke about her music copyrights, revealing an unexpected side of her career.

Koo drew attention when she said, "I actually have more music copyrights than acting copyrights."

She added, "I have been working secretly as a composer," and said, "It has been about 20 years since I started composing new age music, and around 58 songs have been registered," surprising viewers.

Speaking about her songs, she noted, "I don’t have any hugely famous tracks, but my music is often used on variety shows."

She also said that background music without vocals is often preferred in places such as cafes and hospitals, adding, "So the royalties keep coming in steadily, even if the amount is not very large."

That day, Koo also explained why she continues to secure intellectual property rights, including copyrights, and shared her "ultimate goal." Rather than dreaming of flashy success or enormous wealth, she said she hopes that what she has created so far will become another asset for her future self.

Koo said, "My ultimate goal has always been to live a comfortable life. I keep saying that, but we live in a world where these things are largely protected by systems. Then I think I might live a more abundant life when I’m old."

She added, "If I register many of the things I make as copyrights and they are protected by the system, then in my later years I may not only have money, but also the mental richness of thinking, 'This is intellectual property I created.' That is why I keep working hard."

Meanwhile, after graduating from the Department of Film, Television and Multimedia, Sungkyunkwan University, Koo went on to KAIST graduate school and took on academic challenges as well. More recently, she has expanded her activities as a venture entrepreneur by bringing products she developed herself to market one after another. She continues to move beyond the label of actress, drawing attention for her new challenges in music, art, film, academics and invention.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.