Park Joo-ho's Wife Anna Speaks Out After Online Abuse Over Fourth Pregnancy: "The Cancer Cells Disappeared Three Years Ago... We Had the Baby After Consulting My Doctor"

[Sportschosun, Lee Gae-eun] Anna, the wife of former football player Park Joo-ho, has spoken directly about the misunderstanding surrounding her fourth pregnancy.

On the 27th, a video titled "My daily life | Q&A (fourth pregnancy/health) with Geon-hu's birthday party preparations" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "with ANNA."

That day, Anna took time to answer questions from viewers. When asked about how she felt about her fourth pregnancy, she said, "My whole family is so happy. It feels quite new. I am experiencing pregnancy at another stage of life."

In response to a question asking, "How do you feel about becoming pregnant again after battling cancer?" she said, "My current physical condition is good. This was something I thought about very carefully before deciding. I tend to listen closely to doctors I trust. I have always had honest and open conversations with my doctors. This decision was also made after enough of those conversations." She added, "Above all, I decided after my doctor confirmed that it was okay for me to get pregnant," stressing that the fourth pregnancy was carefully planned in consultation with her doctor.

Questions about her cancer battle also followed. When asked, "What kind of cancer was it, and are you fully recovered now?" Anna said, "I had triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), and it has been a little over three years since I reached complete remission, meaning the cancer or tumor had completely disappeared on tests." She added, "After numerous tests, regular checkups, and many conversations with my doctors, I am glad that I have reached a point where I can feel comfortable about my health."

Meanwhile, Park Joo-ho married Anna, who is from Switzerland, in 2015, and they have two sons and one daughter. Anna, who revealed in 2022 that she had been battling cancer, recently announced that she is pregnant with their fourth child. While congratulations poured in, some malicious comments also appeared, questioning the pregnancy because of her cancer history.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.