Choi Hwa-jung, 66? She Shows Off Abs and Toned Arms... "I've Been Working Out a Lot Lately"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Actress Choi Hwa-jung showed off her toned body, built through exercise.

On the 27th, a video titled "Choi Hwa-jung, 66, Reveals Her Secret Recipe for Building Abs with Just One Potato (+A Nostalgic Fruit Salad)" was uploaded to Choi Hwa-jung's YouTube channel.

That day, Choi Hwa-jung said, "I heard potatoes can make you gain weight, so I was a little worried while eating them," but she also showed her deep affection for potatoes. She then began making a variety of potato dishes, including potato salad and potato gnocchi.

The production team was also surprised by her arms as she focused on cooking, saying, "She has no flab left." Choi Hwa-jung had recently shared that she has been focusing on exercise, saying, "I've been working out a lot lately, and I'm taking PT sessions."

Choi Hwa-jung said, "Do my arms look toned? It's really hard to lose arm fat," and began demonstrating home workout moves while holding a 5-kilogram kettlebell. She also worked out her arms with 2-kilogram dumbbells, and when she lifted them, her toned abs were revealed, leaving the production team visibly impressed. Even at 66, Choi Hwa-jung continues to maintain a lean, firm physique, drawing admiration.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.