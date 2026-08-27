Choi Hwa-jung, 66? She Shows Off Abs and Toned Arms... "I've Been Working Out a Lot Lately"

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Choi Hwa-jung, 66? She Shows Off Abs and Toned Arms... "I've Been Working Out a Lot Lately"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Actress Choi Hwa-jung showed off her toned body, built through exercise.

On the 27th, a video titled "Choi Hwa-jung, 66, Reveals Her Secret Recipe for Building Abs with Just One Potato (+A Nostalgic Fruit Salad)" was uploaded to Choi Hwa-jung's YouTube channel.

That day, Choi Hwa-jung said, "I heard potatoes can make you gain weight, so I was a little worried while eating them," but she also showed her deep affection for potatoes. She then began making a variety of potato dishes, including potato salad and potato gnocchi.

Choi Hwa-jung, 66? She Shows Off Abs and Toned Arms... "I've Been Working Out a Lot Lately"

The production team was also surprised by her arms as she focused on cooking, saying, "She has no flab left." Choi Hwa-jung had recently shared that she has been focusing on exercise, saying, "I've been working out a lot lately, and I'm taking PT sessions."

Choi Hwa-jung said, "Do my arms look toned? It's really hard to lose arm fat," and began demonstrating home workout moves while holding a 5-kilogram kettlebell. She also worked out her arms with 2-kilogram dumbbells, and when she lifted them, her toned abs were revealed, leaving the production team visibly impressed. Even at 66, Choi Hwa-jung continues to maintain a lean, firm physique, drawing admiration.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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GyeEun, Lee
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