Kim Soo-hyun Wins First Advertising Lawsuit After Underage Dating Allegations; 10 Billion Won Case Also Gets a Boost

[Sportschosun, Kim Jun-seok] Actor Kim Soo-hyun has won his first case in a lawsuit seeking the return of contract payments from advertisers, a dispute triggered by allegations that he dated the late Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor.

With advertisers' lawsuits against Kim Soo-hyun totaling about 10 billion won, the first court ruling went in his favor, drawing attention to the outcome of the other pending cases.

On the 27th, the 13th Civil Division of the Seoul Eastern District Court dismissed MIDO's claim in a lawsuit seeking the return of 570 million won in contract payments from Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Kim Soo Hyun Korea & Global Fan Union.

MIDO first signed a commercial model contract with Kim Soo-hyun in 2020 and continued renewing the deal. In November 2024, it paid 900 million won to extend the contract for another year.

The conflict began in March last year after allegations surfaced that Kim Soo-hyun had dated the late Kim Sae-ron since she was a minor.

At the time, Kim Soo-hyun's side acknowledged that he had dated the late Kim Sae-ron, but said the relationship began only after she became an adult. As the controversy spread, it also affected advertisements in which Kim Soo-hyun was appearing or serving as a model.

MIDO also terminated its advertising contract with Kim Soo-hyun and filed suit. The company argued that it could no longer maintain the contract because of the model's fault and demanded the return of about 570 million won for the remaining contract period.

Kim Soo-hyun's agency, however, argued that he could not be held responsible for the termination. It said the underage dating allegations stemmed from manipulated materials and false claims by a third party, meaning Kim Soo-hyun bore no fault.

The court sided with Kim Soo-hyun. It reportedly found that the grounds for termination were not established and dismissed MIDO's claim for the return of the contract payment.

The ruling is drawing particular attention because it is the first decision handed down among the advertising lawsuits filed against Kim Soo-hyun.

In addition to MIDO, Kim Soo-hyun is facing lawsuits from advertisers including Eider, Cuckoo Electronics Co., Ltd. and its affiliates, Trendmaker, and FromBio, over the return of model fees and damages. The total amount sought in the related cases is estimated at about 10 billion won.

Bang Seong-hun, a lawyer at LKB Pyeongsan representing Kim Soo-hyun, told OSEN, "This is the first ruling in a case filed by a brand against Kim Soo-hyun," adding, "The trials for lawsuits filed by other brands are still ongoing, and no sentencing dates have been set yet."

He added that the key issue in this case was whether Kim Soo-hyun had any fault that justified contract termination.

Bang said, "Hasn't the investigation shown that a third party fabricated evidence and spread false information, and that the perpetrator is now in custody and on trial?" He added, "It is true that advertisers also suffered damage, but the court's ruling means that such losses should not be claimed from an innocent model."

He remained cautiously optimistic about the remaining advertising lawsuits. "Each advertiser has slightly different contract terms, so the arguments differ somewhat, but overall they are similar," he said. "Since the first claim was dismissed, I hope the other cases can also be resolved with similar outcomes."

The controversy surrounding Kim Soo-hyun began in March last year when allegations emerged that he had dated the late Kim Sae-ron since she was a minor. Kim Soo-hyun's side denied the claim, saying the relationship began only after she became an adult, and took legal action against those who raised the allegations.

In May, his agency, Kim Soo Hyun Korea & Global Fan Union, also said that the materials cited as evidence for the allegations, including the late actress's KakaoTalk conversations and voice recordings, had been manipulated.

The person who first raised the underage dating allegations has since been indicted and is on trial on charges including defamation under the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, violations of the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Stalking Crimes, violations of the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes, and intimidation.

After suffering a major setback in his career because of the controversy, Kim Soo-hyun has recently begun resuming activities. Last month, he shot an advertisement for the Philippine fashion brand BENCH and also returned to social media.

With the dismissal of the 570 million won repayment claim in his first civil case against an advertiser, Kim Soo-hyun has secured an initial favorable result. However, because each advertiser's contract terms and claims differ, it remains to be seen whether this ruling will carry over to the other ongoing lawsuits.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.