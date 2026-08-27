80-Year-Old Sunwoo Yong-nyeo Reveals Her Criteria for Choosing a Husband: "The Shorter He Is, the Stronger He Is. Tall Men Are Bland"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Sunwoo Yong-nyeo drew laughs as she gave her junior Park Mi-sun some frank advice about marriage and husbands.

On the 27th, a video titled "A Mother's Birthday Party That Started with Laughter and Ended in Tears (Warning: Emotional)" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Miseon Impossible."

That day, Park Mi-sun visited a restaurant with Sunwoo Yong-nyeo to celebrate her birthday. After handing over a flower cake she had prepared herself, Park sang the birthday song and soon became emotional, saying, "I think I'm going to cry."

Sunwoo Yong-nyeo also appeared choked up as she said, "Thank you," and Park offered warm wishes, saying, "Please stay healthy." Sunwoo replied, "Health is the most important thing for both you and me. In the end, all that matters is health," as the two looked after each other's well-being.

After finishing their meal, the two moved to a cafe and continued their conversation in a more relaxed atmosphere.

Park Mi-sun, who has battled breast cancer, also spoke candidly about her relationship with her husband, Lee Bong-won. She described their current relationship as "like newlyweds," showing off how much their marriage has changed.

After hearing this, Sunwoo Yong-nyeo comforted Park, saying, "That's a good thing. It turned out for the best. The fact that you were a little sick was so you could become happier." Park also expressed her sincerity, saying, "I hope my husband stays healthy too," revealing her wish for his well-being.

She also shared a glimpse of her daily life with Lee, who currently lives in Cheonan. Park said, "When he comes up from Cheonan, he stays for a day. Now I pack side dishes for my mother and send them with him. Then when I leave, he says, 'Be careful on your way.' It wasn't like that before. Back then, it was just whether he was leaving or not." She explained that their relationship has changed dramatically.

Even with the improved relationship, she still had one complaint about her husband. Park said, "My husband doesn't really do that thing where a man goes, 'Aww, you're so pretty.' You see that kind of thing in dramas, don't you?" drawing laughter with her candid remark.

Sunwoo Yong-nyeo then firmly stated her own view of marriage, saying, "A man who is too affectionate is not that appealing." She went on to advise Park that, when choosing a husband, family background should come first.

"You have to look at the family background," Sunwoo Yong-nyeo said. "See whether he grew up properly under his mother and father. There should be harmony among siblings, and the family should be well balanced."

She also stressed that a man's job should not be judged only by the prestige of the company or the size of the workplace, but by whether he has experienced different kinds of work.

"His job should be stable. Even if it's not a major conglomerate like Samsung Group or Hyundai Group, I like a man who has tried this and that, even hard labor," she said. "Even if he has the ability to get into Samsung Group, the best person is someone who has tried different things when he was young and has a lot of experience."

Sunwoo Yong-nyeo also had a clear standard when it came to a man's looks. She said a man should have "a bit of a jaw," but that height was not very important.

"Don't worry about height. The shorter a man is, the sturdier he is. Tall men are bland," Sunwoo Yong-nyeo said, sending the set into laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.