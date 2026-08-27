Jewelry's Park Jung-ah and Lee Ji-hyun Recall Life-Threatening, Brutal Schedules: "Racing While Smelling Burning Tires"

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Former Jewelry members Park Jung-ah and Lee Ji-hyun looked back on the punishing schedules from their peak years, saying they were so extreme they even threatened their lives.

On the 27th, the YouTube channel "Queen Ji-hyun in Survival Mode" released a video titled "Jewelry's Sisters Park Jung-ah & Lee Ji-hyun | The Behind-the-Scenes Story of Jewelry Activities, Revealed for the First Time."

That day, Park Jung-ah and Lee Ji-hyun revisited memories from more than 20 years ago as they looked at old photos and materials from their Jewelry days.

When the conversation turned to the nonstop nationwide schedule they kept during their peak, the two shared travel stories that are hard to imagine today.

Park Jung-ah recalled, "I once traced the map of the Republic of Korea with a pen. If you drew the places we went, it would have been enough to tear the map apart." She added, "We traveled together in the car to Seoul, Daegu, Masan, Busan, Seoul, and Haenam."

"We would sleep in the car, get out when the door was opened for us, perform on stage, get back in the car and sleep again, and then perform at the next event when the door was opened once more," she explained. "We went through the schedule like machines."

They also handled most meals and makeup on the move, inside the car. When they ate udon, they would poke a hole only in the center of the plastic wrap so the broth would not spill, then insert their chopsticks and eat. They also remembered burning themselves while styling their hair in the car with a portable gas curling iron.

What stands out most in their memory is the day they traveled from Daegu to Masan.

Park Jung-ah said, "We had to get from Daegu to Masan, but there was almost no time left. We had to make it in half the usual travel time, or we would have really missed the broadcast."

Lee Ji-hyun added, recalling the moment, "We really went while smelling burning tires."

At the venue, Jewelry's arrival had already been delayed by about 15 minutes. Even while they were on the road, the staff kept calling the manager and urging him to hurry, showing how urgent the situation was.

They finally made it to the venue, but the manager who had been driving was completely exhausted.

Park Jung-ah recalled, "As soon as we got out and ran toward the stage, our manager-oppa got out of the car and collapsed beside the wheel." She added, "There was this burning smell, and he sat there saying, 'What do we do?'"

Leaving that scene behind, the members had to rush straight onto the stage. Lee Ji-hyun explained, "It was a schedule that should never have happened. If we had been five minutes later, we really would have missed it."

Now, more than 20 years later, the two expressed bitterness over the extreme schedules they endured back then.

Park Jung-ah said, "What was all that for? Nothing is more important than a person's life." She added, "That older brother was driving with the lives of the four of us on board, and he was risking his own life too."

"We don't do things like that anymore. There are so many people who are still suffering because of that kind of treatment," she said.

The two even described that period as "an age of barbarism." They recalled that when the schedule was especially tight, they sometimes waved a rotating warning light from inside the car out of the window while traveling.

Amid those brutal schedules, the members and their manager naturally became like comrades in arms. The members could sleep during the ride, but they would keep talking to the manager or wake him up so he would not doze off during the long drives.

The hardships of their peak years were not limited to schedules. They also talked about the harsh weight-control demands placed on girl groups at the time.

Park Jung-ah said that when she was a trainee, "I was 168 cm tall and weighed 55 kg. Even that was considered a bit heavy." She added, "Other friends were 49 kg, 48 kg, and so on. You have no idea how hard I worked to lose weight that would not come off."

Lee Ji-hyun agreed, saying she also felt a great deal of stress from dieting at the time.

Having gone through those difficult years together, their friendship has continued for more than 20 years.

Lee Ji-hyun told Park Jung-ah, "I'm still your biggest fan, unnie." She added, "I love you so much that I want to protect you. If anyone says something bad about you, I'll go fight them."

Park Jung-ah replied, "I always cheer for you too." The two, who spent years traveling from event to event, eating and sleeping in the car, looked back on the past with laughter. Still, they ended with a bitter reminder about those extreme schedules: "Nothing is more important than a person's life."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.