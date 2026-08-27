Yutong, after Bell's palsy and a trip to Mongolia, reunites with his daughter who left South Korea: "Don't worry, my face has recovered a lot"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actor Yutong reunited with his daughter Mimi, who had gone to Mongolia, showing a tender father-daughter moment.

On the 27th, Yutong uploaded a video titled "Yutong Mongolia. Mimi Has Arrived" to his YouTube channel.

Yutong asked Mimi, who had come to see him, "What brings you here to see Dad?" Mimi replied, "I came because I was worried about you." Yutong then reassured her, saying, "Don't worry. I'm getting better. My face has recovered a lot, hasn't it?" He also carefully asked, "Are you studying well? Do you like your room?" Mimi answered with a faint smile, "Yes."

Yutong expressed his affection, saying, "Our Mimi is so grown-up. I love you," and Mimi responded with a hand heart.

On the 6th, Yutong announced that his health had worsened, saying, "I'm sorry to bring you bad news. This is the third time Bell's palsy has struck me." A CT scan came back normal, but the hospital expressed concern, saying that Yutong has diabetes and is also at risk of cerebral infarction and other brain-related conditions. Yutong said, "The doctor told me not to get stressed and to go to Mongolia. In fact, Mimi was also sick and hospitalized, and she is still receiving treatment," adding that he would overcome the ordeal.

According to a report by Sports Kyunghyang on the 17th, Yutong later left for Mongolia, where Mimi is staying. He had been struggling with malicious comments and went to Mongolia to meet Mimi, who had left South Korea and was living with her remarried mother. In an interview, Yutong said that both he and Mimi had improved in health, and he expressed his intention to stay in Mongolia and take care of her.

Meanwhile, Yutong drew attention in the past for having gone through eight marriages and divorces. He married a Mongolian woman 33 years his junior in 2017 and had Mimi, but they divorced in 2019. He then lived with Mimi in South Korea and shared his life as a single father.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.