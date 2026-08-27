Kim Jae-joong Reveals Detached House in Affluent Tokyo for the First Time... Dating Rumors Sparked by Two Pillows and a 'Pink Toothbrush'?

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Kim Jae-joong revealed his detached house located in an affluent neighborhood of Tokyo for the first time, but unexpected rumors of a romantic relationship arose following the discovery of "traces of two people" inside the home.

On the KBS 2TV program "Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant" (hereinafter "Fun-Staurant") aired on the 27th, the life in Japan and the Tokyo home of "K-POP Idol Legend" Kim Jae-joong were revealed for the first time.

On this day, Kim Jae-joong introduced the detached house in Tokyo where he has been living for about three years. In particular, the neighborhood where his house is located held special significance for Kim Jae-joong.

Kim Jae-joong revealed, "This is the neighborhood where we lived when we debuted in Japan. I was 19 at the time.

" He continued, "Back then, we couldn't go outside after our schedules ended. This is the place where we used to go for a quick walk when our manager wasn't around," recalling memories of his teenage years and activities in Japan.

Now, more than 20 years later, Kim Jae-joong has returned to the same neighborhood and set out for a leisurely stroll. However, soon numerous fans swarmed him, requesting photos, and Kim Jae-joong spent his time taking pictures with each and every one of them. He brought laughter by jokingly remarking, "This is the taste of success," regarding his changed circumstances.

Next, the interior of Kim Jae-joong's Tokyo home, which had been shrouded in mystery, was revealed.

Kim Jae-joong explained, "I have lived here for about three years now. The previous owner moved overseas, so I ended up buying the house.

" The cast was surprised to find an elevator installed inside the house for moving between floors. The high ceilings, reaching approximately 4 meters, and the spacious skylights also caught the eye. In particular, the ceiling windows could be opened manually, boasting an exceptional sense of openness.

Unlike his luxurious home, Kim Jae-joong's lifestyle was surprisingly frugal.

The spacious kitchen featured a large island counter and a gas stove equipped with no fewer than five burners. Kim Jae-joong, who enjoys cooking, expressed his affection for his kitchen, calling it "my favorite space.

" He even revealed chili powder he brought directly from Korea, stating, "I actually make my own kimchi while promoting in Japan.

" He went on to explain why he started making his own kimchi, saying, "Kimchi is really scarce in Japan, and it is expensive.

" He also made sure not to waste leftover ingredients. Kim Jae-joong said that he freezes leftover ingredients, stating, "When I go to Korea and then return to Japan, I can eat them fresh.

" He was even regrowing leftover vegetables, such as enoki mushrooms and onions, by soaking them in water.

Chef Lee Yeon-bok, who was watching this, marveled, "He is frugal for someone living in such an expensive house.

" Boom also joked, "Even if he had 1 trillion won in assets, he would save like that. We should learn from him," to which Kim Jae-joong went a step further and shouted, "Let's go for 1,000 trillion won," drawing laughter.

However, the real laughter erupted during the reveal of his bedroom.

While inspecting the spacious bedroom, the production crew discovered two pillows placed side by side on the bed. When the crew asked meaningfully, "Do you sleep alone?" Kim Jae-joong became flustered and retorted, "Then who do I sleep with?" The suspicion did not end there.

There were also two pairs of slippers placed next to the bed.

When the production crew cast suspicious glances again, Kim Jae-joong actively clarified, "This was given to me by fans. " The knockout blow came from the bathroom.

This time, a pink toothbrush was discovered. As suspicion poured in once more, Kim Jae-joong immediately explained, "This is for cleaning the sink.

" Boom, who was watching this, added to the humor by saying, "That ad-lib was good," and steering the situation toward a reaction that seemed to disbelieve Kim Jae-joong's explanation.

On the third floor of the house, there was an outdoor terrace equipped with an ethanol stove.

Although the house offered a space to fully enjoy leisure in the heart of Tokyo, Kim Jae-joong brought another round of laughter by confessing that he was actually "lonely. " Kim Jae-joong, who acquired his own detached house about 20 years after living in a neighborhood where it was difficult to even go out freely when he debuted in Japan at the age of 19.

From a luxurious home featuring an elevator, 4-meter ceilings, and an open skylight, to a frugal lifestyle where even leftover vegetables are regrown, and even an unexpected explanation regarding the 'pink toothbrush,' they showcased a Tokyo life full of twists and turns. narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.