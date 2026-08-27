Han Go-eun Says Her Eyebrows Turned White After Playing an Adulterous Woman... "I Changed After Filming a Tough Scene"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actress Han Go-eun said that after taking on the role of an adulterous woman, she developed more gray hair and even her eyebrows turned white.

On the 27th, a video titled "Han Go-eun's Restaurant-Style Four-Course Meal After Buying Just One Plate of Sashimi and Clearing Out the Seafood Market (Her Husband Fainted from Homemade Sauce, Noryangjin)" was uploaded to Han Go-eun's YouTube channel, Goeun Unnie Han Go-eun.

That day, Han Go-eun and her husband shopped at the Noryangjin Fisheries Wholesale Market and then cooked seafood dishes at home. Han Go-eun said, "When the drama ends someday and I have a relaxed day, I want to set the table again and just enjoy a cozy time together."

When her husband expressed his gratitude, Han Go-eun looked at him for a moment and brought up her own experience, saying, "I have a lot more gray hair now." She added, "I also developed a lot of gray hair while working on the drama. After filming a difficult scene, I went to the waiting room to fix my makeup, and they told me my eyebrows had turned white. So I covered them with mascara. I realized that the saying about a person turning white overnight when they are under too much emotional stress is not just a figure of speech."

Meanwhile, Han Go-eun is currently giving a strong performance as Na Seri, the adulterous woman, in the MBC drama Family Register.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.