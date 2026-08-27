Han Ki-bum Says He Lost His Entire Fortune to an Investment Scam... Wife's Suicide Attempt in Front of Their Two Sons on the Autism Spectrum, a Tearful Family Story (Special World)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Former basketball player Han Ki-bum opened up about his complicated feelings as he prepared for the independence of his two sons, who are on the autism spectrum. He also looked back on the many hardships his family has endured, including the loss of their home after a failed business venture and the emotional pain suffered by his wife, Miae Ahn.

In the episode of MBN's Special World aired on the 26th, the family story of basketball legend Han Ki-bum was revealed. Han was living with his wife, former commercial model Miae Ahn, their 32-year-old eldest son, and their 27-year-old second son.

The broadcast showed an ordinary day in the Han family. First, Miae Ahn took her second son's hand and headed to the kitchen. She wanted to teach him household chores one by one so he could manage basic daily life without his parents' help.

Ahn reassured her son, saying, "Don't be embarrassed. Just do what Mom tells you," and carefully showed him how to turn on the induction stove. Following his mother's instructions, he began cooking cautiously and eventually made a fried egg with her help.

Watching from behind, Han Ki-bum asked, "Is our son doing okay?" showing his concern. But Ahn could not easily leave her son's side and admitted, "I'm really worried."

They were teaching him step by step so he could live on his own, but the reality was that parents cannot stay by their children's side forever. Although both sons are already adults, preparing them for independence remains the biggest challenge for the couple.

Han Ki-bum also spoke carefully about his two sons' condition.

He said, "My two sons are on the autism spectrum," adding, "Even when we go to a restaurant, they can't stay seated."

Ahn also recalled painful memories from when the children were young. She described her son's repetitive behavior, saying, "There were thin picture books. He would line up all the thin books."

She continued, "I happened to watch a movie about a child with autism. He was doing the exact same things," remembering the moment she realized her child's behavior was not just a habit.

Ahn said, "Talking about this brings back the past. The hard times keep flashing before me," and eventually broke into tears. Even after many years, the difficulties they faced while raising their children still left deep scars on the family.

But the hardships facing the Han family did not end there.

Han Ki-bum said he started a business by using his biggest advantage, his height, but after investing in a venture at the urging of people around him, he was scammed and even lost his home. In the end, the family had to move to a hillside neighborhood and begin living in a rented house.

Financial hardship left lasting damage on the entire family. In particular, Ahn struggled through the difficult period and eventually broke down emotionally.

Ahn confessed, "I developed panic disorder. With a necktie..." and revealed that she had even attempted suicide at the time. Above all, she still felt heartbroken that the children had witnessed it themselves.

She said, "I heard the children saw it. Even now, I sometimes feel sorry and hurt for them," adding, "Maybe the reason we don't communicate well is because of my own shortcomings," and expressed her guilt.

It was a confession mixed with regret that she had failed to protect her family and self-blame for the pain left on her children. The years she spent enduring for her husband and two sons had instead become a wound that constantly forced her to look back on herself.

Even so, Ahn did not give up. Despite the difficult circumstances, she sold clothes online and took on the role of the family's main provider. She kept the household going by directly supporting the family's livelihood so they could stand back up again.

Han Ki-bum expressed deep affection and gratitude toward his wife.

He praised her, saying, "Whatever I ask her to do, she does well," and added, "She is proactive and can shine in many ways, so she is too good to waste. She has so many talents."

Their two sons were also preparing to stand on their own. In particular, the second son had voluntarily attended a voice acting academy for two years, nurturing his dream of becoming a voice actor.

Han Ki-bum and his wife then visited the voice acting academy their son attended. They went into the classroom to watch his lesson and observed him taking part in the voice acting class.

That day, the second son showed a high level of skill and proved his potential. The couple could not hide their pleased smiles after seeing his growth firsthand.

The couple smiled brightly and said, "He has improved a lot. He has also gained some confidence." Seeing their son working hard on his own in a field he wanted to pursue, rather than simply relying on his parents, brought them great joy.

After returning home, the couple spoke with their two sons again. Ahn cautiously asked them, "Can you live without Mom for six months?" to check whether they could handle independence.

The eldest son responded maturely, saying, "Go ahead. Don't worry, take care of yourself, and have a safe trip." His words, seemingly meant to reassure his mother, moved Ahn deeply.

Ahn said, "Because of them, I go back and forth between happiness and unhappiness, like hot and cold water," as she looked at her two sons, now grown so much.

Over the years, she laughed and cried countless times while raising her children. Now, the time had come for them to move one step beyond living under their parents' protection and prepare to live on their own. For Ahn, her sons' independence was a moment filled with both fear and pride.

Han Ki-bum may have been one of the toughest figures on the basketball court, but when speaking about his family, he was nothing but a deeply affectionate father. After passing through countless hardships, including business failure, financial trouble, his wife's pain, and worries about his sons' future, the Han family was still leaning on one another and preparing for a new tomorrow.

Kim So-hee, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.