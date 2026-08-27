"Did Kim Chang-yeol and I make up because of money?" Lee Ha-neul bristles... "We haven't even reconciled yet"

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] DOC's Lee Ha-neul bristled at claims from online users that he had made up with Kim Chang-yeol over money ahead of the release of the group's new album.

In particular, Lee made clear that he has not yet reconciled with Kim and has never said they would work on a new album together.

On his YouTube channel recently, Lee directly addressed and rebutted a comment from a user that asked, "Did you make up with Kim Chang-yeol because of money?"

He spoke out after reactions began speculating about a possible reunion or reconciliation with Kim ahead of the group's new album release in November.

Lee said, "When did I ever say I would do this with Chang-yeol?" and added, "You were wrong from the start."

He continued, "You just made that up because you heard the album was coming out. I never discussed anything with Chang-yeol. I haven't even reconciled with him yet, and I never said I would work with him."

He also expressed discomfort over speculation about his relationship with Kim.

Lee raised his voice, saying, "Whether other people reconcile or not, what does that have to do with you? First of all, everything you said is wrong. All of your assumptions are wrong."

He added, "Whether I reconcile with Chang-yeol or not, we'll handle that ourselves," and strongly criticized the claim that they had made up "because of money."

He then repeated, "I never said I would do this album with Chang-yeol."

Lee has long blamed Kim for the death of his younger brother Lee Hyun-bae, a member of the group 45RPM, who died in 2021. According to Lee, Hyun-bae had planned to run a guest house business with Kim, but Kim suddenly changed his position, leaving him in financial trouble. Lee claimed that Hyun-bae was later injured while working a delivery job, could not afford an MRI, and eventually died from complications.

After more than three years without contact, the two appeared to have reconciled in 2024 when they gathered with Jung Jae-yong as the full lineup. But in December last year, Lee and Jung held a year-end concert without Kim, fueling fresh rumors of a rift.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.