Lee Hye-jung Says She and Lee Hee-jun Live Almost Like They’re Apart: “I Live in the Kitchen on the First Floor” ('Where Is My Home')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Model Lee Hye-jung said she and her husband, actor Lee Hee-jun, use separate spaces in their home.

Lee Hye-jung and Lee Hyun-yi appeared on the MBC program 'Where Is My Home' on the 27th.

Lee Hye-jung said she has lived in a detached house since getting married and added, "I have never lived in an apartment in my life." She also pointed to the lack of noise between floors as one of the advantages of a detached house, saying it is the ideal environment for raising her 8-year-old son.

Lee Hyun-yi said, "The kids were on vacation, so we went to a kids cafe together. But Hye-jung said her son was going to a kids cafe for the first time. My kids live in an apartment, so they can only run around at a kids cafe, but she doesn't need to go, so I was jealous of that."

When asked about Lee Hee-jun's satisfaction with living in a detached house, Lee Hye-jung said, "We actually live in a house because of my husband. I think when he comes home after meeting a lot of people, he needs a space where he can rest."

She added, "My husband is number one in our house, so the entire second floor is his space. He has his studio, bedroom, kitchen, and living room upstairs, and I basically live in the kitchen on the first floor. When it's time to eat, he comes down to the first floor to have his meal." Her remarks drew reactions such as, "Isn't that just a boarding house?" and "You basically live separately." Lee Hye-jung laughed and said, "Well, I'm happy."

Meanwhile, Lee Hye-jung married Lee Hee-jun in 2016, and the couple has one son.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.