Choo Sung-hoon Draws the Line on Plans for a Second Child: "I'm Afraid I'd Have a Son Who Looks Like Me"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Former mixed martial arts fighter Choo Sung-hoon candidly explained why he has not had a second child.

On the 27th, a video titled "Shibuya Boot Camp for Two (ft. My Big-Shouldered Bro Swings)" was uploaded to Choo Sung-hoon's YouTube channel. The video showed Choo Sung-hoon talking with rapper Swings about a wide range of topics, from exercise to family life.

That day, Swings brought up the topic of children naturally while sharing his own experience with a vasectomy.

Swings said, "I had a vasectomy, but I reversed it," adding, "If you don't reverse it within 10 years, you become infertile, and fertility drops by 10% every year. But I reversed mine after eight years."

He then asked Choo Sung-hoon, "Aren't you the No. 1 celebrity in our country when it comes to testosterone?" Caught off guard, Choo Sung-hoon laughed and said, "Am I?" Swings kept the mood light by teasing, "Are you pretending not to know?"

At one point, Swings asked Choo Sung-hoon, "Did you deliberately choose not to have a second child?"

Choo Sung-hoon replied, "From the beginning, I wanted a daughter. Things worked out, and I had a daughter. If I had had a son..." He trailed off.

The production team reacted by saying, "If it had been a son who looked like you, that would not have been easy," shaking their heads. Choo Sung-hoon then explained, "It would have been over. That's why I was scared and didn't want to have a son. I was afraid he might inherit my scary personality," drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, Choo Sung-hoon married Japanese top model Shiho Yano in 2009, and they have a daughter, Choo Sa-rang.

Kim So-hee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.