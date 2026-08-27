Lee Hyun-yi Expected Her Husband's Huge Bonus, but It Was Not Included and Is Still Under Negotiation ('Where Is My Home')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Model Lee Hyun-yi mentioned her husband’s bonus at Samsung Electronics.

Lee Hyun-yi and Lee Hye-jung appeared on the MBC program 'Where Is My Home,' which aired on the 27th.

Lee Hyun-yi, Lee Hye-jung, and Kim Sook visited Dongtan, an area that has recently drawn strong interest in the real estate market. Lee Hyun-yi said, "My husband commutes to and from work in this area," and Kim Sook joked, "Congratulations, really," referring to his bonus. Lee Hyun-yi's husband works as an engineer in Samsung Electronics' semiconductor division and was promoted to department head last year.

Lee Hyun-yi waved off the speculation, saying, "You may misunderstand, but my husband is on academic training, so he is not included in the bonus eligibility. It is still under negotiation."

In June, Lee Hyun-yi hinted at the possibility of her husband receiving a bonus with a post that read, "Loyalty, loyalty." However, he is currently pursuing a master's degree as part of company training, so the bonus payment has not yet been finalized.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.