Paik Jong-won's Wife So Yoo-jin Shows a Different Look... A Visual That Will Make You Fall for Her Again

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Actress So Yoo-jin shared a recent update that showed a noticeably different vibe.

On the 27th, So Yoo-jin posted several photos on her social networking service account, along with the short caption, "These days," giving fans a glimpse into her daily life.

In the released photos, So Yoo-jin displayed a variety of moods with different styling choices.

What stood out most was her even more glamorous look. In one photo, So Yoo-jin wore a black sleeveless top and took a selfie while looking into the camera.

Her sharply defined eyes, glossy lip makeup, and gold chain necklace came together to create a strikingly bold impression unlike her usual image.

Another photo showed a completely different mood. So Yoo-jin paired a khaki sheer blouse with black pants and added a white bag as an accent. Her naturally flowing wavy hair completed the look, highlighting a refined yet calm charm.

While she showed a completely different image depending on the styling, her consistently slim figure and youthful appearance also drew attention.

Meanwhile, So Yoo-jin married restaurant entrepreneur and broadcaster Paik Jong-won in 2013, and the couple has one son and two daughters.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.