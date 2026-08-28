"From Cancer Treatment to a Fourth Pregnancy" Park Joo-ho's Wife to Give Birth in South Korea This Time... "I Want to Experience a Postpartum Care Center"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Anna Park, the wife of former footballer Park Joo-ho, explained why she decided to give birth to her fourth child in South Korea rather than Switzerland.

On the 27th, a video titled "My daily life | Q&A (fourth pregnancy/health) with Geon-woo's birthday party preparations" was released on the YouTube channel "with ANNA."

That day, Anna Park took time to answer questions from viewers. When asked about her feelings on her fourth pregnancy, she said, "Our whole family is so happy. It feels quite new. I am experiencing pregnancy at another stage of life," expressing her joy.

When asked whether she planned to give birth in Switzerland, she replied, "Not this time. I strongly wanted to give birth in South Korea and experience postpartum care." She added, "I had never experienced it before, so I had long been curious about Korean postpartum care centers and the support provided to mothers after childbirth. I think it is a unique birth culture that can only be experienced in South Korea. If I had the chance, I wanted to try it at least once."

Questions about her battle with cancer also followed. When asked what type of cancer she had and whether she had fully recovered, Anna Park said, "I had triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), and it has been a little over three years since I reached complete remission, meaning the cancer or tumor had completely disappeared on tests." She added, "After numerous tests, regular checkups, and many conversations with doctors, I am glad I have reached a point where I can feel at ease about my health."

Meanwhile, Park Joo-ho married Anna, who is from Switzerland, in 2015, and they have two sons and one daughter. Anna, who revealed in 2022 that she was undergoing cancer treatment, recently announced that she is pregnant with their fourth child.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.