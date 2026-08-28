Seo In-young, after her father took her bankbook... sold luxury bags and gave the production team 1 million won, saying it was "so warm"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Singer Seo In-young handed the production team 1 million won for a team dinner, using money she raised by selling luxury handbags.

On the 26th, the YouTube channel "Seo In-young's Gaegwacheonseon" released a video titled "Seo In-young spent everything at WATERBOMB and goes to sell the two luxury bags left (+ how much will they be?)"

As soon as she met the production team, Seo said she would sell her luxury bags. She then complained, "I need money. My dad doesn't give me enough money, and it's driving me crazy. When I say I want to wear new clothes for filming, he says, 'You still haven't gotten over your shopping addiction. I'll look into a hospital for you.'" Seo recently revealed that her father found out she had taken out a card loan and took away her bankbook. She has since been living on an allowance.

Seo sold two luxury bags at a secondhand luxury store and received 4.45 million won. She then headed to the Express Bus Terminal Underground Shopping Mall, where she enjoyed shopping for slippers, blankets, underwear, and more. After quickly spending 620,000 won, Seo frowned and said, "I spent a lot," but she still drew attention by giving the production team dinner money. Seo generously handed over 1 million won, saying, "You went with me to sell the bags today. This is your allowance." The production team thanked her through a caption that read, "Warm-hearted In-young unnie."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.