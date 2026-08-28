Han Ga-in readily says yes to giving Micky Jung 600 million won, but adds, "You should do it first"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Han Ga-in drew laughter after readily agreeing to a question about whether she could gift 600 million won to her husband, Micky Jung, while adding the condition that he should make a gift to her first.

On the 27th, the YouTube channel "Han Ga In's Free Woman" released a video titled "The ETF recommended by stock expert Choi Go-min-soo that Han Ga-in bought the very next day (how to pick stocks)."

That day, Han Ga-in met investment expert Choi Go-min-soo and received a lesson on stock investing.

Han Ga-in, who said she does not usually invest in stocks, said before meeting Choi, "There is one thing I don’t really do. Everyone seems to be investing in stocks these days," adding, "I thought I should study it, so I came to find a teacher."

Choi then explained a range of investment concepts, including the KRX Semiconductor Index, in a way that suited Han Ga-in, who was a beginner in stocks.

In the middle of explaining tax-saving methods, the topic of "gifting" came up naturally. Choi explained the gift tax deduction that applies when a spouse receives a gift, using a hypothetical situation in which someone had earned 800 million won from stock investments.

Choi asked Han Ga-in, "Could you send that 600 million won to Micky Jung?"

Caught off guard, Han Ga-in checked the situation again and asked, "Are you asking whether I would pay the tax or send it to my husband?"

She then answered without much hesitation, "Then I should give it," showing that she would be willing to gift 600 million won to Micky Jung.

Choi teased her playfully, saying he had caught a slight hesitation, which drew laughter.

But Han Ga-in had a condition of her own. She immediately emphasized, "Instead, Micky Jung has to gift me something too."

She also pointed out that Micky Jung is four years older than her and added, "Since Micky Jung is four years older, he should gift me something first," bringing even more laughter.

Although it was only a hypothetical scenario created to explain tax-saving methods rather than an actual gift, Han Ga-in stood out for responding cheerfully even to a question involving a large sum of money.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.