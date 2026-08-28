Gangnam, Married to Lee Sang-hwa, Mentions Having Children in His Eighth Year of Marriage: "A Daughter Is Nice; We Don't Need a Son"

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Singer and broadcaster Gangnam shared his thoughts on having children in his eighth year of marriage.

When his "subway friend" Choi Seungri said he wanted a daughter while revealing his plans for children, Gangnam agreed, saying, "A daughter is nice," drawing attention.

On the 27th, a video titled "The Real(?) First Meeting Between Subway Friend and Haneul" was released on the YouTube channel "Kangnami."

That day, Gangnam spent time with his "subway friend" Choi Seungri outdoors, grilling meat over a large cast-iron lid. During filming, Gangnam's niece Haneul made a surprise appearance, adding to the warm atmosphere.

Originally, Haneul had turned down Gangnam's filming invitation. Gangnam explained that he had called Haneul earlier and asked, "We're filming me eating meat. Do you want to come?" but hung up after getting a lukewarm response.

But Haneul apparently felt bad and eventually showed up at the set. When Gangnam asked, "What? You said you weren't coming," Haneul replied, "I said I wasn't going at first. But you called again 10 minutes later. I just felt concerned."

She then honestly admitted, "My uncle sounded kind of pitiful," and Gangnam was moved by her unexpected visit, saying, "You came because you felt sorry for me."

After that, Haneul and Choi Seungri took turns asking each other questions they had been curious about.

Haneul asked Choi Seungri, "Do you have plans to have children now?" When Choi Seungri said he did and that he wanted a daughter, Gangnam, listening nearby, agreed, saying, "A daughter is nice. They're cute."

He then added jokingly, "We don't need a son," drawing laughter.

Gangnam and Lee Sang-hwa met through SBS's "Jungle Rules in the Last Indian Ocean" in 2018 and later developed a romantic relationship. The two confirmed they were dating in March 2019 and got married on October 12 of that year.

Kim Jun-seok

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.