Four 'Home Alone 2' Cast Members Have Died This Year Alone... Jaye P. Morgan and Tim Curry Pass Away One Day Apart

[Sportschosun, Lee Ji-hyun] Singer and actor Jaye P. Morgan, who appeared in the film Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, has died. She was 94. In a tragic coincidence, Tim Curry, another actor from the same film, also passed away a day later, deepening fans' sorrow.

According to AP and other foreign media on the 27th local time, Morgan died of natural causes on the 24th in Longview, Washington. Her longtime lawyer and friend, Mark Sendroff, announced the news of her death.

Born in 1931, Morgan was a singer who enjoyed immense popularity in the United States in the 1950s. In 1955 alone, she was at the height of her career, releasing a string of hits including "That's All I Want from You," "The Longest Walk," "Danger! Heartbreak Ahead," "If You Don't Want My Love," and "Pepper Hot Baby."

She later expanded her career into television, appearing on The Tonight Show and various talk shows and variety programs. In particular, she became widely known as a celebrity panelist on the popular program The Gong Show from 1976, earning recognition as a broadcaster as well as a singer.

She also appeared in a film familiar to Korean audiences: the 1992 Macaulay Culkin-starring movie Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

Morgan's role was small. She played a celebrity contestant on the fictional game show Ding Dang Dong, which Kevin McCallister watches on TV in the film. Although she never meets Kevin in person, she appears on the television screen and leaves behind a brief cameo.

Just after news of Morgan's death broke, word also came that another Home Alone 2 actor, Tim Curry, had died.

Curry died at his home in Los Angeles on the 25th at the age of 80, one day after Morgan's death. The exact cause was not disclosed. He had struggled with mobility issues since suffering a severe stroke in 2012 and had used a wheelchair for many years.

Curry also left a strong impression in Home Alone 2. He played Mr. Hector, the concierge at the Plaza Hotel where Kevin stays after arriving alone in New York. Suspicious of the young boy's identity, he repeatedly chases him, only to be outwitted each time, drawing laughs from audiences.

This year, the sad news involving Home Alone 2 cast members has not been limited to just these two.

In January, Catherine O'Hara, who played Kevin's mother Kate McCallister, died at the age of 71. Then in July, Brenda Fricker, who made a lasting impression as the "pigeon lady" who befriends Kevin in Central Park, also passed away.

With Jaye P. Morgan and Tim Curry also dying one day apart in August, four cast members from Home Alone 2 have died in 2026 alone.

Released in 1992, Home Alone 2 follows Kevin's adventure after he is separated from his family and arrives alone in New York. Macaulay Culkin reprised his role as Kevin, alongside Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, and Catherine O'Hara. More than 30 years after its release, it remains beloved as one of the most iconic Christmas films.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.