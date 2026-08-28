Kim Soo-hyun to Finally Appear on a Domestic Stage... First Official Event Since Controversy Over the Late Kim Sae-ron Will Be the TMA

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Kim Soo-hyun will make his first official appearance in South Korea since the controversy involving the late Kim Sae-ron. It will be about 1 year and 6 months since his press conference last March.

On the 28th, the organizing committee for The Fact Music Awards (TMA) announced, "Kim Soo-hyun will attend the 2026 The Fact Music Awards, which will be held on September 19 at Busan Asiad Main Stadium, as a presenter."

Attention is focused on this appearance in particular because Kim Soo-hyun effectively halted his domestic public activities after being caught up in controversy last year over the late Kim Sae-ron.

Kim Soo-hyun became the center of controversy last March after the bereaved family of the late Kim Sae-ron and the YouTube channel Garo Sero Research Institute claimed that the two had dated in the past. The backlash grew after allegations emerged that they had been in a relationship since Kim Sae-ron was a minor.

In response, Kim Soo-hyun's side acknowledged that he had dated the deceased, but said the relationship began only after she became an adult. It strongly denied the allegation that they had dated while she was underage.

Kim Soo-hyun held a press conference in Mapo District, Seoul, on the 31st of the same month and stated his position directly. At the time, he said, "I did not date her when she was a minor," and again denied the allegations.

However, the fallout from the controversy slowed his career. Promotional materials featuring Kim Soo-hyun as a model were pulled one after another from the advertising industry, and Disney+'s series Knock Off, in which he played the lead role, was also affected in its release schedule. Since then, Kim Soo-hyun has focused on legal action without appearing at public events in South Korea.

The first signs of his return were spotted overseas. Kim Soo-hyun recently took part in a photo shoot for the Philippine clothing brand Bench, signaling the start of his comeback. He then appeared as a special guest on Mahakarya RCTI 37, a live special marking the 37th anniversary of Indonesia's largest private broadcaster RCTI, where he met local fans.

After gradually resuming activities abroad, Kim Soo-hyun will now appear before fans in South Korea. If his attendance at the 2026 The Fact Music Awards goes ahead as planned, it is expected to draw significant attention as his first domestic official appearance since the controversy.

The event carries added meaning because his press conference was held to explain his position, while the TMA is a large-scale pop culture event tied to his profession. Interest is also growing over what kind of presence he will show on stage as a presenter, and whether he will deliver any separate statement or message.

Kim Soo-hyun made his debut in 2007 with MBC's Kimchi Cheese Smile and went on to establish himself as a Hallyu star through appearances in KBS2's Dream High, MBC's Moon Embracing the Sun, SBS's My Love from the Star, and the film The Thieves. In 2024, Queen of Tears on tvN recorded a peak viewership rating of 24.9 percent, setting the highest-ever rating for a weekend drama on the network.

Meanwhile, the 2026 The Fact Music Awards will be held on September 19 at Busan Asiad Main Stadium. A total of 17 acts will take the stage, including RIIZE, RESCENE, xikers, IDID, ILLIT, ALD1, NOL FESTIVAL, Ateez, NMIXX, ALLDAY PROJECT, Lim Young-woong, Yena, CORTIS, Close Your Eyes, KiiiKiii, TREASURE, and tripleS.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.