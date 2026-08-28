"Knowing Bros" is where he met his wife, but... Min Kyung-hoon to leave after 11 years, "Final taping is done"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Min Kyung-hoon is leaving JTBC's variety show "Knowing Bros," which he has appeared on for about 11 years.

According to Star News on the 28th, Min Kyung-hoon recently decided to step down from the program after discussions with the production team. He reportedly told the team that, after years of nonstop activity, he wanted time to recharge.

The producers also respected Min Kyung-hoon's wishes and decided on his departure, recognizing that he had stayed with the show as an original member for nearly 11 years. He has already completed his final taping.

Min Kyung-hoon has been an original cast member since "Knowing Bros" first aired in December 2015. As the vocalist of Buzz, he showed a charismatic stage presence, but on "Knowing Bros" he revealed a different side of himself with an oddball, unpredictable character.

His uniquely unpredictable answers and unfiltered wit became one of the show's biggest sources of laughter. He also worked closely for years with Kang Ho-dong, Lee Soo-geun, Seo Jang-hoon and Kim Hee-chul, sharing in the program's peak popularity.

"Knowing Bros" means more to Min Kyung-hoon than just another variety show. Through the program, he also met the person who would become his lifelong partner.

Min Kyung-hoon married Shin Ki-eun, a JTBC producer/director four years older than him, in November 2024 after meeting her through "Knowing Bros." He also showed his deep affection for the show by announcing his marriage directly to the cast on the program.

As a result, Min Kyung-hoon is stepping down from "Knowing Bros" after about 11 years, a show that was part of one of the most important turning points in his life.

"Knowing Bros" has also seen changes in its lineup recently. After Kim Hee-chul took a temporary break for health reasons, Min Kyung-hoon's departure is expected to bring further changes to the long-running cast structure.

Among the original members, Kang Ho-dong, Lee Soo-geun, Seo Jang-hoon and Kim Young-chul remain on the show. Lee Sang-min joined in March 2016, and Kim Shin-young came on board as a new member in May.

Special guests are expected to fill Min Kyung-hoon's spot for the time being.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.