Kim Sung-ryung and Kim Sung-kyung Were Descendants of Independence Activists...Tears Before a Genuine Taegeukgi

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Broadcaster Kim Sung-kyung said she had been recognized as a descendant of a national independence patriot after mentioning her maternal great-grandfather, who was an independence activist. The revelation has drawn attention as it comes amid ongoing controversy over alleged pro-Japanese activities by actor Ha Young’s great-grandfather during the Japanese colonial period.

On the 27th, Kim Sung-kyung visited Jingwansa Temple, a centuries-old temple on Bukhansan, with fortune teller and physiognomist Park Seong-jun on the YouTube channel "Bible Goes to the Temple."

The Chilseonggak Hall at Jingwansa Temple, which the two visited, is where historically valuable relics were discovered during repairs in 2009. While the more than 100-year-old building was being dismantled and restored, a bundle of hanji paper hidden between the Buddhist shrine and a pillar was found. Inside were a Taegeukgi and 19 newspaper items published between June and December 1919.

The discovered Taegeukgi was reportedly made by drawing the taegeuk symbol and the four trigrams in ink over a Japanese flag. Monk Bon-eom explained that, based on the materials found with it, the flag is believed to have been used during the March First Movement in 1919. He added that it is presumed to have been hidden at Jingwansa Temple by independence activist Monk Baek Cho-wol before he was arrested by police during his independence activities.

As she listened to the story, Kim Sung-kyung became deeply absorbed, recalling the situation at the time. She teared up and said, "The monk covered our Taegeukgi with dirt while hiding it. I suddenly started imagining what he must have felt then."

Kim Sung-kyung could not hide her emotions when she was finally faced with the actual Taegeukgi. After Monk Bon-eom showed her the rare original flag, she said, "I have goosebumps. Am I overreacting? I feel like I’m about to cry," and then burst into tears.

After hearing Monk Bon-eom explain that the flag had been drawn in ink over a Japanese flag, Kim Sung-kyung could not take her eyes off it for some time. The explanation was that the Taegeukgi, drawn directly over the symbol of imperial Japan during the Japanese colonial period, embodied the independence will of activists at the time.

Her strong emotional response was also tied to her family history. Kim Sung-kyung said, "My maternal grandfather was a military doctor during the Korean War, and my maternal great-grandfather was an independence activist."

She also revealed that she had recently been officially recognized as a descendant of a national independence patriot through the 60th Committee for Descendants of Independence Patriots under the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs.

The review result from the Committee for Confirming Descendants of Independence Patriots, which Kim Sung-kyung shared, stated, "After reviewing your lineage with independence patriot Lee Chang-woon, we inform you that you have been recognized as a descendant."

As a result, not only Kim Sung-kyung but also her older sister, actor Kim Sung-ryung, naturally came to be known as descendants of an independence activist family.

Meanwhile, Kim Sung-kyung debuted in 1993 as a second-generation announcer recruited by SBS and has since been active as a broadcaster after becoming a freelancer. She is also widely known as the younger sister of actor Kim Sung-ryung.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.