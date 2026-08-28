Im Hyun-sik Returns Home After Filming 'Hope' and Was Forced to Divert in Germany... "Emergency Landing as Fire Trucks Waited"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Im Hyun-sik, a veteran scene-stealer, will reveal a homecoming mishap that was more dramatic than a movie.

On the 40th episode of MBN's "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night," which airs on Saturday the 29th, Im Hyun-sik will share the twists and turns he experienced while returning to Korea via Germany after filming the movie "Hope" in Romania.

Im Hyun-sik explains that he and his son-in-law, who is fluent in English, tried to board a flight to Korea in Germany, but missed the plane right in front of them because they could not find the transfer shuttle in time. As a result, they had no choice but to stay in Germany for another day. Then, while on the return flight the next day and flying over Türkiye, an announcement came over the intercom saying that the aircraft had a mechanical issue and needed maintenance. When the crew said the plane could not land in Türkiye and would instead divert back to Germany, everyone on board grew anxious. He recalled, "I stayed tense the whole four hours as we flew back from Türkiye to Germany."

Im Hyun-sik especially remembered how serious the situation felt. "As the plane was about to land at the airport in Germany, ambulances and fire trucks were lined up along both sides of the runway," he said. "I wondered if something might happen during landing." In the end, he ended up spending one more night in Germany. "I did get to relax for two days for free, but it was my first time relaxing in such fear," he joked, drawing laughter on set.

Hwang Seok-jeong candidly reveals the behind-the-scenes story of how she unexpectedly became known as one of the entertainment industry's most talked-about women. As soon as Moon Se-yoon brought up the word "flirting," she declared, "If it's flirting, that's me," sending the studio into a frenzy.

Hwang Seok-jeong then recalled that in the past, while interviewing Kim Gook-jin on a program, she complimented him by saying, "You are really charming." But articles quickly followed, saying the two were in a pink-hued relationship, and ever since then, her supposed "flirting" with Kim Gook-jin has been brought up repeatedly. She said she was also hurt that when she told other male actors, including Ji Sang-ryeol, "You are really charming," it made her seem as if she went wild every time she saw a man. Still, Hwang Seok-jeong lightened the mood with a playful self-assessment, saying, "I guess I give off something intense. Maybe I give off desire."

Meanwhile, MBN's issue-driven talk show "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night" is a new-format program that promises "day and night, calm and passion, information and emotion." It airs every Saturday at 9:40 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.