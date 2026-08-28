Jae-gyun Hwang, who divorced Ji-yeon, speaks out after being mocked in the comments: "Please keep the bombs coming"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Former baseball player and broadcaster Jae-gyun Hwang took the teasing comments aimed at him in stride, reading them aloud and responding with humor.

On the 27th, Hwang posted on his social networking service, "I quickly scheduled this because I heard the teaser comment section had turned into a mockery party. Please keep the comment bombs coming."

That day, a video titled "Info) Come on over to the teaser comments!" was released on the YouTube channel 'Illu Hwang.'

In the video, Hwang checked viewers' reactions and comments about his teaser himself.

When the producer said, "There are more reactions than expected," Hwang replied, "Honestly, I didn't expect this kind of response, and I also didn't think there would be this many comments."

He added, "I'm surprised, and I'm grateful. As a quiet attention seeker, I really appreciate being noticed like this," drawing laughter.

In the end, Hwang went ahead with content in which he read comments about himself directly. The comments were witty, but also teasing.

Hwang said, "I've read a lot of the comments, and to be honest, there are some things I just don't understand. I'm not very familiar with internet slang," which made people laugh.

Comments such as "I oppose the fashion Instagram channel" and "Please cut your hair first" especially caught attention.

Hwang confidently fired back, saying, "I dress well." As for the comments about his hair, he joked, "I'll keep growing it until I stop seeing comments like this," showing his trademark cheerful personality.

Rather than avoiding the so-called mocking comments aimed at him, he brought them up himself and responded head-on. By turning the comments into content, Hwang showed a new side of himself as a broadcaster.

Meanwhile, Hwang joined the Hyundai Unicorns in 2006 and went on to play for teams including the Lotte Giants, establishing himself as one of the KBO League's leading infielders. In 2017, he made his MLB debut with the San Francisco Giants, taking on a new challenge as a Korean player.

He later returned to the KBO League with KT Wiz and announced his retirement from active play in December last year. In February, he signed an exclusive contract with SM C&C and began a second career as a broadcaster.

He also drew attention recently after it was reported that he had lost 18 kilograms in about six months.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.