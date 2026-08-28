Jae-gyun Hwang drops to 3.9% body fat and transforms into "Jang Chen," but says, "My hungry heart still isn't filled"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] On MBC's 'Point of Omniscient Interfere,' the daily life of the man whose retirement ceremony was postponed because of a record-breaking heat wave will be revealed on the day it was supposed to take place.

In episode 413 of the MBC variety show 'Point of Omniscient Interfere,' which airs tomorrow, the bittersweet day of Jae-gyun Hwang, whose retirement ceremony has been temporarily postponed due to an unprecedented heat wave, will be depicted. The show is planned and directed by Kang Young-seon, Yoon-Jib Kim, Jae-Uk Jeon, Jung Dong-sik, and Lee Da-un, with writing by Yeo Hyeon-jeon.

Hwang had been eagerly waiting only for his retirement ceremony and had even prepared a commemorative bat engraved with the date and a special uniform. But when the ceremony was delayed because of the heat wave, everything he had carefully prepared was suddenly reduced to nothing. Even so, he writes a retirement speech while waiting for the day the ceremony may be held again. In the end, however, he is overcome with emotion and sheds tears, drawing sympathy.

The program will also show Hwang's latest transformation. He drew attention with his long hair and much slimmer figure, earning nicknames such as 'Chuno' and 'Jang Chen.' There was a reason behind his extreme diet. After retirement, he spent six months preparing for a body profile photoshoot, reaching 3.9% body fat and losing a total of 18 kilograms.

But as soon as the body profile photoshoot ended, Hwang was hit by the unprecedented situation of his retirement ceremony being canceled. He quickly shifted from a "diet machine" to a "binge-eating machine." Starting in the morning, he devoured pizza, pasta, donuts, and snacks without restraint, unleashing the appetite he had been holding back. However, no matter how much he ate, his hungry heart reportedly still could not be satisfied.

The lonely and bittersweet day of Jae-gyun Hwang, whose retirement ceremony was postponed because of a record-breaking heat wave, will air tomorrow, Saturday, at 11:10 p.m. on MBC's 'Point of Omniscient Interfere.'

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.