Jiyeon from 'Exchange Season 4' Confirms She Had Nose Surgery... Shocked by Bruising and Swelling: 'I Thought It Was a Medical Accident'

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Hong Ji-yeon, a cast member of 'Exchange Season 4,' has revealed for the first time that she underwent nose surgery before filming the show. She said she was so shocked by the severe swelling after the operation that she even cried, fearing it might have been a medical accident.

On the 27th, Hong Ji-yeon uploaded a video to her YouTube channel, 'If Jiyeon,' and answered long-standing questions about her nose surgery and possible revision surgery.

In the video, Hong Ji-yeon sat in front of the camera in a bright, tidy home. Pointing to her nose with her finger, she calmly explained when she had the surgery and how she recovered.

Hong Ji-yeon first honestly admitted, "I did have nose surgery." However, she drew a line under claims that she had undergone revision surgery, saying they were not true. She also revealed that she had already had the procedure before filming TVING's 'Exchange Season 4.' She explained that the show was filmed about four months after the surgery, and that significant swelling was still left at the time, which may have led viewers to think she had undergone another operation.

She also opened up about the emotional distress she felt right after the surgery. Hong Ji-yeon recalled that when the splint was removed a week later and she saw her nose for the first time, she was shocked by the much worse-than-expected swelling and bruising. Seeing her face, she said, she even cried hard, wondering whether something had gone wrong during the procedure.

Stress over the shape of her nose continued during recovery. In the end, Hong Ji-yeon visited another hospital for a consultation on revision surgery. However, the doctor she met reportedly advised that her current nose suited her face well, and that another operation could change her image or expose her to the risk of side effects.

After hearing that, Hong Ji-yeon said she completely gave up the idea of revision surgery. She explained that what viewers saw on air was simply the effect of swelling that remained shortly after the procedure, not evidence that she had undergone multiple surgeries.

Born in 1998, Hong Ji-yeon is a web designer and influencer who rose to fame through TVING's dating reality show 'Exchange Season 4.' She appeared on the program with her ex-boyfriend Kim Woo-jin, and the two chose to reunite in the final selection. They have continued their public relationship since the show ended.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.