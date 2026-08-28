"If Meltwater from a Glacier Lake Bursts, It Could Be a Disaster" — The Shocking Scene Um Hong-gil Witnessed in Nepal

[Sportschosun Park Ah-ram] As massive landslides and flood damage hit the border area between Nepal and Tibet Autonomous Region, mountaineer Um Hong-gil, who has completed all 16 of the Himalayas' 8,000-meter peaks, said he had visited the disaster area in person just two months ago.

Um Hong-gil, 66, an executive director of the Um Hong Gil Human Foundation and a man with deep ties to Nepal, expressed his sorrow in an interview with The Dong-A Ilbo on the 27th, saying, "I had been there just two months ago, and I never imagined something this serious would happen."

The Rasuwa area in northern Nepal, where the accident occurred, is a remote Himalayan border region adjoining Tibet Autonomous Region. The Rasuwa Gadhi-Jilong border checkpoint is about 70 kilometers west of the Kodari-Zhangmu border crossing, which was widely used by Korean trekkers in the past, and it is also close to Langtang National Park.

Kodari-Zhangmu was once a major overland route linking Nepal and Tibet. Travelers used it to go from Lhasa in Tibet across the North Face of Mount Everest and down into Nepal, or to cross from Kathmandu into Tibet. But the route was cut off by the 2015 earthquake, and after China helped develop the Rasuwa Gadhi-Jilong border crossing, it became the main land transportation route.

AFP-Yonhap News

In June, Um Hong-gil traveled by jeep from Kathmandu to Tibet via the Rasuwa Gadhi-Jilong border crossing. At the time, he described the road as "narrower and more dangerous than the old route (Kodari-Zhangmu). It felt like driving into a black hole" on the way to the Chinese border checkpoint.

There were also local concerns at the time about glacier collapse. Um Hong-gil said a Nepali companion who traveled with him warned that "if the water pooled in the glacier bursts, it will be a major disaster."

The recent flooding is believed to have been triggered by the collapse of a large glacier on the northern slope of Langtang Lirung, a 7,234-meter peak on the border between Nepal and Tibet Autonomous Region. After the glacier collapsed, huge amounts of water and debris surged downstream, sweeping through areas near the Lende Kola and the Trishuli River.

Landslides are common in Nepal's mountainous regions during the summer monsoon season. Um Hong-gil said, "Every summer, torrential subtropical rain pours down on that area. Small landslides happen all the time. But I have never seen a disaster this enormous before."

Um Hong-gil pointed to glacier shrinkage and the formation of glacial lakes caused by global warming as the background to the disaster.

He said, "In the end, it is global warming. People living in developed urban areas may not notice the difference, but those living in nature feel it very strongly. As the weather gets warmer, glaciers are melting across the Himalayas."

He added, "As those melting glaciers get blocked by soil and debris, glacial lakes form. As the glaciers continue to melt, more and more water fills those lakes. Then, if an embankment breaks even once, whether because of an earthquake or a landslide, it leads to an unimaginable catastrophe."

Um Hong-gil said he has personally witnessed changes in the glaciers while climbing the Himalayas since the 1980s.

He said, "When I first came here, the glaciers were large, solid, and tightly formed with no gaps. But year after year, you can see them shrinking. The mountain valleys are getting deeper and deeper as a result." He added, "When the weather was colder, only snow and ice would melt and freeze again. But in recent years, soil, rocks, and debris have mixed into the ice. That is why the glaciers do not freeze as quickly. They are also getting smaller. There is no other explanation except global warming."

Um Hong-gil said there could be dozens or even hundreds of glacial lakes across the Himalayas, raising concerns about further disasters.

He stressed the need for constant monitoring and management of glacial lakes, saying, "If glaciers keep melting, unimaginable disasters like this one can happen at any time. More of these incidents will occur in the future."

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.