The Twist Behind Lee Kyung-sil Rumor Mill: Ahn Sun-young Says, "The Junior I Scolded Hard Was Me, and She Willingly Took the Blame for Me"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Ahn Sun-young shared a story about how grateful she was to senior comedian Lee Kyung-sil.

On the 27th, a video titled "The crucial difference between people with big hearts and small hearts? Why Ahn Sun-young came to respect Kim Gook-jin, Lee Kyung-sil, and Seo Kyung-seok" was uploaded to Ahn Sun-young's YouTube channel.

Looking back on her days as a comedian, Ahn said, "The senior entertainers I liked most after becoming a celebrity were Kim Gook-jin, Seo Kyung-seok, and Lee Kyung-sil."

Speaking especially about Lee Kyung-sil, Ahn said, "I think she has the kind of broad-mindedness that comes from having gone through hardships herself. Once, I appeared on a very famous talk show, and another female senior told a bad story about me as if it were an episode, even though it had never happened. So everyone was like, 'Oh, so that's what she's like.' But Lee Kyung-sil said, 'I have never once thought Sun-young was rude. And she greets people very well,' and then told the people around her, 'Has Sun-young ever failed to greet you even once? She really does greet people well.' She also told the person who brought it up, 'You probably just didn't respond properly to her greeting.' I was so grateful that I had tears in my eyes. She was so cool, and I was deeply thankful."

At the time, Ahn had so many schedules that she had to film in advance and leave early, but she said she coordinated through her manager because she was afraid of the senior entertainers. Ahn recalled, "Of course, when a newcomer films first and leaves, it can look really arrogant. It was a shared waiting room, and the senior who had defended me on an entertainment show said, 'Come here. Are you the only one who's busy? If your manager schedules you like that, you should tell them not to. Are you a slave? If your manager told you to die, would you die? Don't schedule your work like that in the future.' She scolded me so hard that I burst into tears."

Ahn added, "But she did it on purpose in front of everyone because she was my direct senior and didn't want others talking behind my back. By making me cry, she made sure no one could say anything to me until that sitcom ended. After everyone left, the mood apparently changed to, 'What did she do wrong? She's just running around doing whatever the manager tells her to do.' She stepped in and took the blame for me, almost like a scapegoat." She continued, "But unfortunately, it ended up in a rumor mill article as something like, 'A strong-willed woman makes a junior female colleague cry...' Still, she never once said, 'Because of you.' I think that is the size of her heart."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.