The Voice of Optimus Prime Falls Silent: Voice Actor Peter Cullen Dies at 85

[Sportschosun, Park Ah-ram] Peter Cullen, the American voice actor who voiced Optimus Prime, the noble leader of the Autobots in the animated and film series Transformers, has died at the age of 85.

ABC News reported on the 27th that Cullen died at his home in Los Angeles, California, on the 26th local time. His family said he passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones, and added that he would be remembered forever in the hearts of countless friends and fans around the world.

Born in Montreal, Canada, in 1941, Cullen began his career in broadcasting as a radio announcer. He later built his résumé by appearing in comedy programs on CBC Radio in Canada, and moved to Hollywood in 1967 to take part in various comedy shows. He also began to pursue voice acting in earnest while hosting The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour.

The work that made Peter Cullen known around the world was Transformers.

From 1984 to 1987, he voiced Optimus Prime, the leader of the Autobots, in the animated Transformers series. The character was so popular that fans reacted strongly when Optimus Prime died in the 1986 theatrical film. The production team eventually revised the story, and The Return of Optimus Prime was released the following year.

When Michael Bay's live-action Transformers film was released in 2007, Cullen returned as Optimus Prime. He later reprised the role in the sequels, as well as in the spin-off Bumblebee and the TV animation Transformers: Prime (2010-2013), winning continued affection from fans.

Cullen's deep, powerful voice became a defining feature of Optimus Prime. Lines from the films, including "Autobots, roll out" and "Freedom is the right of all sentient beings," also left a lasting impression through his delivery.

Another of Peter Cullen's best-known roles was Eeyore, the donkey from Winnie-the-Pooh.

He voiced the pessimistic and gloomy Eeyore in The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, which aired from 1988 to 1991. Although the character was very different from Optimus Prime, Cullen brought Eeyore's personality to life with his distinctive acting.

Over the years, Cullen also worked extensively as a voice actor, lending his voice to more than 200 films and animated productions.

His family asked that people also remember the motto he kept in mind when he auditioned for Optimus Prime.

The words he left behind were, "Be strong enough to be gentle."

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.