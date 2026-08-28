Shim Hyun-sup, who is 11 years younger than his wife, earned 320 million won in a single day at his peak... breaks into a sweat over his mother-in-law's reaction

Shim Hyun-sup, a comedian, surprised viewers by revealing that he once earned more than 300 million won in a single day during his peak years, according to Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun.

The KBS 1TV program "Morning Plaza - Quiz Show! A Huge Relief," which aired on the 28th, featured comedians Lee Yong-sik, Shim Hyun-sup, Eom Young-soo, and Song Joon-geun, who entertained the audience with their wit.

That day, Shim Hyun-sup responded cautiously when the conversation turned to how much he earned during his heyday.

Shim Hyun-sup said, "There was an article about the most I ever made in a day, but I don't think my mother-in-law would be happy to hear it." He added, "Not long ago, my mother-in-law asked me, 'Do you really have nothing?'" drawing laughter.

He then revealed a staggering figure. Shim Hyun-sup said, "I handled 17 schedules in one day and earned 320 million won," leaving the cast stunned.

Shim Hyun-sup was one of the most popular comedians of his time, dominating the entertainment scene from the late 1990s to the early 2000s. In the early days of KBS2's "Gag Concert," he rose to stardom with his chief character in the popular segment "Morning of Savana," making the catchphrase "Bambaya~" a hit. He later played the "Shim Maeng-gu" character in "Bongsunga School," helping lead the show's golden era.

At the height of his popularity, he was reportedly juggling 17 engagements in a single day, moving between broadcasts and events.

Attention naturally turned to where the hundreds of millions of won he earned at the time had gone. When asked where the money ended up, Shim Hyun-sup joked, "I should call my mother," sending the studio into laughter.

Lee Yong-sik then brought up Shim Hyun-sup's family background. Lee said, "I saw him taking care of his family and nursing his mother for a long time," noting that Shim had devoted a great deal of time and effort to his family.

Shim Hyun-sup has also spoken on several broadcasts in the past about supporting his family and caring for his mother, who battled illness for many years.

Looking back on his glamorous peak, Shim Hyun-sup expressed satisfaction with his current life. He said, "My wife and I are doing well on our own," sharing an update on his newlywed life.

Meanwhile, Shim Hyun-sup married Jung Young-rim, a non-celebrity 11 years his junior, in July last year. The couple drew attention by revealing their story on TV Chosun's "My Love, Chosun," including how they met, the proposal, and their wedding preparations.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.