Lee Ha-neul Says, "A Reconciliation With Kim Chang-yeol Over Money? We Haven't Reconciled Yet... We Won't Work on an Album Together"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Lee Ha-neul of DOC said he has not yet reconciled with Kim Chang-yeol.

On the 28th, a video titled "Did you make up with Chang-yeol because of money?" was uploaded to Lee Ha-neul's YouTube channel.

After reading a comment that said, "Did you make up with Kim Chang-yeol because of money?" Lee Ha-neul strongly responded, "When did I ever say I would do something with Chang-yeol? You were wrong from the start. 'Did you make up with Chang-yeol because of money?' There were rumors that a new album was coming out, so that's just your own speculation. I never had any conversation with Chang-yeol. We still haven't reconciled, and I never said I would do anything with him. Your thinking is just backward. What does it matter to you whether other people reconcile or not?"

Lee Ha-neul also denied reunion rumors, saying, "Whether Chang-yeol and I reconcile or not, we'll handle that ourselves," and added, "I never said with my own mouth that I would work on this album with Chang-yeol."

Meanwhile, Lee Ha-neul had been furious, saying Kim Chang-yeol was involved in the death of his younger brother and 45RPM member Lee Hyun-bae, who died in 2021. According to Lee Ha-neul, Lee Hyun-bae had agreed to run a guesthouse business with Kim Chang-yeol, but Kim Chang-yeol suddenly changed his position, leaving him in financial trouble. Lee Ha-neul claimed that while Lee Hyun-bae was working a delivery part-time job, he was injured in an accident, could not afford an MRI, and later died from complications.

The two men, who had not been in contact for more than three years, appeared to have reconciled in 2024 when they gathered as a full group with Jung Jae-yong. However, in December last year, Lee Ha-neul and Jung Jae-yong held a year-end concert without Kim Chang-yeol, reigniting rumors of a rift. Lee Ha-neul later mentioned Kim Chang-yeol casually during a live broadcast and hinted at a DOC comeback, fueling more reunion speculation, but Kim Chang-yeol's side dismissed it, saying, "We have not heard anything about it."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.